Dracula: a ‘tour de force’ one-woman show

British film star Cynthia Erivo plays 23 characters in a ‘radical’ reinterpretation of the vampire classic

Cynthia Erivo as Dracula
Erivo walks ‘a knife edge between virtuosity and absurdity’, and pulls it off triumphantly
The Australian writer-director Kip Williams was behind 2024’s hit West End staging of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”, said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph. Starring the “Succession” actress Sarah Snook, who played all the parts, Williams used “head-turning live-capture wizardry”, giant screens and pre-filmed sections to mesmeric effect.

Now he is back with a “radical” “Dracula”, in which the British film star Cynthia Erivo plays all 23 characters. It’s not “flawless” – not quite as frightening as you’d hope – but it’s a “tour de force” even so.



