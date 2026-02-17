Are Hollywood ‘showmances’ losing their shine?
Teasing real-life romance between movie leads is an old Tinseltown publicity trick but modern audiences may have had enough
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
“Sporting matching signet rings” engraved with “poetics about their twinned souls”, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are the latest on-screen lovers hinting at off-screen romance, said The Times. As publicity for the much-awaited new film adaptation of “Wuthering Heights” reaches “fever pitch”, its leads have been leaning into the fantasy with a series of “entwined” interviews and touchy-feely red carpet moments.
“This is not a case of life imitating art” – Robbie has been married to producer Tom Ackerley since 2016, and they had their first child in 2024 – but a particularly shameless “showmance”, “a relationship cultivated by two stars to catapult a film into the zeitgeist”.
‘Planet Vomit’
Even before the film hit UK cinemas, the “Byronic showmance” between its stars was “moving at warp speed to Planet Vomit”, said The Telegraph. During the promotional campaign, Elordi and Robbie have been “wrapped around each other like poison ivy, waxing lyrical about their ‘mutual obsession’”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
They have “tried really, really hard to make everyone think they are besotted lovers”, rather than “professional colleagues with a product to sell”, said The Guardian. Is this how stupid the film industry thinks we become? Something’s “badly wrong” if we all have to watch them “go moony-eyed over each other, knowing full well they’ll drop the artifice like a stone when they each get something new to promote”.
Even platonic friendship isn’t safe from this Hollywood hysteria. While promoting “Wicked” and its sequel, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were “clinging to each other” and “sobbing like they’d just watched their childhood houses burn down”. Did we not once understand that “an actor’s performance began with the opening credits and ended when the lights went up”?
‘Fabricated pairings’
Hollywood has actually been here before – when “the old school studios ordered a young starlet to marry her co-star to promote a new release or a pair of teen sensations were asked to prolong a spent relationship”, said Tatler.
In the Golden Age, big studios like MGM and Universal “locked in” stars with “golden-handcuff contracts”, said The Times. They made them sign morality clauses to control their off-screen love life, and forced them participate in “fabricated romantic pairings” to promote movies – or even sometimes to “deflect rumours”. In 1955, Universal arranged for closeted gay heartthrob Rock Hudson to be married off to his agent’s secretary amid swirling speculation about his sexuality.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Today’s showmances are less formally planned, Hollywood marketing agent Stacy Jones told the paper. The idea is to generate speculation without explicitly confirming a romance: “never lie, but don’t rush to clarify either”. It’s all “about amplifying chemistry that already feels believable”.
But toying with audiences like this can backfire. Many people “seemed genuinely moved” when Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson appeared to have fallen for one another while making “The Naked Gun”, said Slate – only for the whole affair to be revealed as a “sloppily executed” showmance the moment the promotional tour was over. “If you’re going to fake a relationship, celebs, could you just be prepared to stick it out at least until the movie goes to streaming?”
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
A dreamy long weekend on the Amalfi Coast
The Week Recommends History, pasta, scenic views – this sun-drenched stretch of Italy’s southern coast has it all
-
Can foster care overhaul stop ‘exodus’ of carers?
Today’s Big Question Government announces plans to modernise ‘broken’ system and recruit more carers, but fostering remains unevenly paid and highly stressful
-
6 exquisite homes with vast acreage
Feature Featuring an off-the-grid contemporary home in New Mexico and lakefront farmhouse in Massachusetts
-
Film reviews: ‘Wuthering Heights,’ ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,’ and ‘Sirat’
Feature An inconvenient love torments a would-be couple, a gonzo time traveler seeks to save humanity from AI, and a father’s desperate search goes deeply sideways
-
The biggest box office flops of the 21st century
in depth Unnecessary remakes and turgid, expensive CGI-fests highlight this list of these most notorious box-office losers
-
The 8 best superhero movies of all time
the week recommends A genre that now dominates studio filmmaking once struggled to get anyone to take it seriously
-
Film reviews: ‘Send Help’ and ‘Private Life’
Feature An office doormat is stranded alone with her awful boss and a frazzled therapist turns amateur murder investigator
-
February’s new movies include rehab facilities, 1990s Iraq and maybe an apocalypse
the week recommends Time travelers, multiverse hoppers and an Iraqi parable highlight this month’s offerings during the depths of winter
-
The 8 best animated family movies of all time
the week recomends The best kids’ movies can make anything from the apocalypse to alien invasions seem like good, wholesome fun
-
Film reviews: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee,’ ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ and ‘Young Mothers’
Feature A full-immersion portrait of the Shakers’ founder, a zombie virus brings out the best and worst in the human survivors, and pregnancy tests the resolve of four Belgian teenagers
-
Film review: ‘The Choral’
Feature Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding aesthete