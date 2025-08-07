The Naked Gun: 'a dumb comedy of the expert kind'

Liam Neeson shows off his comedy chops in this reboot of Leslie Nielsen's crime spoof

Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun
Liam Neeson as Frank Junior
(Image credit: BFA / Alamy)
By
published

It's a brave move, to revive the "Naked Gun" movies, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. Released between 1988 and 1994, the crime spoofs were a showcase for the genius of the late Leslie Nielsen, whose "deadpan brilliance" as the bumbling LAPD detective Frank Drebin (a man with "a heart of gold and a brain of wood") helped turn them into classics of the genre. Yet against all expectations, this belated sequel is a worthy successor – "a dumb comedy of the expert kind".

Liam Neeson takes the role of Drebin's son, Frank Junior, who has followed in his father's footsteps and joined the same elite squad. He is younger than his dad was in the original trilogy, yet is also a "relic in changing times. 'Since when do cops have to follow the law,' he asks, sincerely baffled."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸