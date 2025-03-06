Pamela Anderson is 'transfixing' in The Last Showgirl

'Quietly touching' film about a Las Vegas showgirl facing the end of her career

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl
Pamela Anderson is 'perfectly cast' as Shelly
(Image credit: Picturehouse Entertainment / AP)
By
published

Pamela Anderson "might owe her fame to the 1990s TV behemoth 'Baywatch'", and her turbulent love life, but she may end up being remembered for projects such as this watchable drama, said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail. In "The Last Showgirl", the former model is "perfectly cast" as Shelly, a veteran dancer in "a vaguely 'erotic' Parisian-style revue" that has run for 38 years in a Las Vegas casino.

The show has become an anachronism, however, and one night, its manager (Dave Bautista) gathers his troupe to announce that it is closing. Made "for peanuts" by Gia Coppola, granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, the film is low key and melancholic in mood, and sustained by Anderson's remarkably "fine, empathetic" performance.

