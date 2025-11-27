We Did OK, Kid: Anthony Hopkins’ candid memoir is a ‘page-turner’

The 87-year-old recounts his journey from ‘hopeless’ student to Oscar-winning actor

Anthony Hopkins
Tautly gripping memoir is ‘more concerned with the inner journey than the outer’
(Image credit: Arturo Holmes / Film Magic / Getty Images)
By
published

It may have involved “just 16 minutes of screen time”, but Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs” was “one of the great performances”, said Ed Potton in The Times.

With his “hiss-slurp” modelled on the sound Bela Lugosi’s Dracula made when he saw blood, and his smile based on Joseph Stalin’s, Hopkins was so convincing as the cannibalistic psychiatrist that his co-star, Jodie Foster, “was scared of him throughout”. It earned him the first of his two Oscars (the second came in 2021, for his role in “The Father”) and “crowned one of the most illustrious but tortured of acting careers”.

As the 87-year-old relates in his tautly gripping memoir, such success wasn’t bad for a “Welsh kid” whose baker father called him “thick as two short planks”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

He admits he had few friends and he “could turn very nasty”. Unusually for a showbiz memoir, “We Did OK, Kid” is “more concerned with the inner journey than the outer”. But that’s no bad thing: it’s also a “page-turner”.

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸