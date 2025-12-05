The Week Unwrapped: Will drought fuel global violence?

Will drought fuel global violence? Why did Trump pardon a drug-trafficking president? And are romantic comedies in terminal decline?

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

