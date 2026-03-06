The Week Unwrapped: Why is France expanding its nuclear arsenal?

Plus, why is the dinosaur market booming? And can North Korea regain its place at the top of women’s football?

France&#039;s President Emmanuel Macron greets French Navy members upon his arrival to visit to the Nuclear Submarine Navy Base of Ile Longue in Crozon, north-western France
(Image credit: Yoan Valat / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

What does France’s nuclear policy shift mean for Europe? Why is the dinosaur market booming? And can North Korea regain its place at the top of women’s football?

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts: