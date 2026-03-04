France deploys carrier in Iran war as Spain balks
Conflict continues to spread in the Middle East
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
Europe Tuesday was drawn further into the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, as the conflict continues to spread in the Middle East, roiling global markets and sending oil and gas prices higher. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was sending the Charles De Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean to protect French and allies’ assets from missiles and drones from Iran and its proxy militias. President Donald Trump Tuesday threatened to “cut off all trade with Spain” after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the U.S. could not use air bases in Spain for its “unjustified and dangerous military intervention“ in Iran.
Who said what
France’s flagship aircraft carrier will join “Rafale fighter jets, air-defense systems and airborne radar systems” deployed to protect Cyprus, an EU member already hit by a Hezbollah drone, and help uphold “binding” defense agreements with Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, The Associated Press said. France, Britain and Germany “previously said that they weren’t involved” in the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. But Macron said Tuesday that France had already shot down Iranian drones “in legitimate self-defense.”
Sánchez, meanwhile, has become the “chief EU critic of Trump’s strikes on Iran,” Politico said, and Trump “has certainly noticed.” Spain “has been terrible,” Trump told reporters Tuesday during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “All business having to do with Spain, I have the right to stop it. Embargoes — do anything I want with it — and we may do that with Spain.”
What next?
The French carrier deployment is part of Macron's effort toward “building a coalition” that will pool resources — including military assets — to “resume traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” said The Wall Street Journal. It will also focus on “securing the Red Sea and Suez Canal.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.