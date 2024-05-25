Megalopolis: a 'desperately portentous' and self-indulgent dud
Francis Ford Coppola’s $120m sci-fi epic has been 40 years in the making
It's been 40 years since Francis Ford Coppola became hooked on the idea of making an epic sci-fi film, drawing parallels between modern America and ancient Rome. He had just finished "Apocalypse Now" and was anxious to follow it up with a similarly ambitious movie, said Justin Chang in The New Yorker. But the project was scuppered by "the critical and commercial failure of 'One from the Heart' in 1982"; then a series of "personal and professional crises kept it on the backburner for decades".
Now, finally, "Megalopolis" is here – financed by Coppola himself, who sold off part of his wine business to foot the $120m bill. And the film (which had its premiere at Cannes last week, but has yet to get a UK release date) is a "breathtaking and sometimes exasperating singularity".
"The setting is a futuristic New York," said Geoffrey Macnab in The Independent. Adam Driver plays Cesar, a visionary architect who has the ability to make time stand still, and who has invented a magical building material called "megalon", which, he hopes, will help him depose the city's corrupt mayor (Giancarlo Esposito). Cesar also has a lover, the gold-digging journalist Wow Platinum (Aubrey Plaza), whose attentions soon turn to his rich uncle (Jon Voight), and then to his powerhungry cousin (Shia LaBeouf).
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
If that all sounds somewhat eccentric, it is: at one point, Cesar launches into Hamlet's "To be or not to be" soliloquy. But the film is often visually dazzling, and "bursting with ideas". If nothing else, you'll leave admiring Coppola's "gumption" in making a blockbuster about town planning, in which characters quote Plutarch and Marcus Aurelius (at length).
The shoot for it was not, by many accounts, straightforward, said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail. One crew member claimed that Coppola, 85, "would often just sit in his trailer for hours on end", smoking marijuana and refusing to talk to anyone. He also reportedly eschewed cheaper, quicker modern methods of creating special effects, and instead insisted on using projectors and mirrors as he had on Bram Stoker's "Dracula" 30 years earlier. You get the impression Coppola wants us to "marvel anew" at his genius. But alas, what he has produced is a "desperately portentous" and self-indulgent dud. I fear it will be "megaflopolis".
It should delight those who take an interest in grand "artistic follies", said Nicholas Barber on BBC Culture, but it will "test the patience of everyone else". The film looks "cheap" (there are never enough extras in the crowd scenes) and the dialogue is horribly stilted. Watching it is rather "like listening to someone tell you about the crazy dream they had last night – and they don't stop talking for well over two hours".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Alice Munro: the short-story writer who was 'as good as it gets'
In Depth Dear Life author has died aged 92
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: May 25, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: May 25, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Alice Munro: the short-story writer who was 'as good as it gets'
In Depth Dear Life author has died aged 92
By The Week UK Published
-
Now You See Us: an 'energising and entertaining' tribute to female artists at Tate Britain
The Week Recommends The 'impressively expansive' exhibition showcases some 200 paintings, sculptures and prints
By The Week UK Published
-
Rebus: Richard Rankin is 'mildly hypnotic' as the titular detective
The Week Recommends This BBC adaptation of Ian Rankin's best-selling novels immerses viewers in Edinburgh's criminal underworld
By The Week UK Published
-
Fawlty Towers: The Play – a 'hugely entertaining blast of unadorned nostalgia'
The Week Recommends John Cleese scripted the adaptation, weaving together three favourite episodes from the classic comedy
By The Week UK Published
-
Elvis Presley's heir halts 'fraudulent' Graceland sale
Speed Read Actress Riley Keough has sued to stop a scheme to defraud her family out of her grandfather's famous estate
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Dissing contest
Opinion Tearing each other down has become a trend
By Susan Caskie Published
-
6 bright homes in Chicago
Feature Featuring Gothic arch windows in Gold Coast and a built-in espresso machine in Lakeshore East
By The Week Staff Published
-
A.J. Jacobs' 6 favorite books that explore America's foundation
Feature The author recommends works by Benjamin Franklin, Jill Lepore, and more
By The Week US Published