Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher during the opening night curtain call for the musical &quot;Chess&quot; on Broadway at The Imperial Theatre on November 16, 2025 in New York City
Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher during the curtain call for the musical 'Chess' on Broadway, Nov. 16, 2025
(Image credit: Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images)
By
published

★★

“Bring earplugs! Bring Kleenex! Prepare to succumb!” said Naveen Kumar in The Washington Post. The musical Chess is back on Broadway for the first time since it flopped in 1988, and its “belty and synth-tastic score,” written by lyricist Tim Rice and two members of ABBA, has probably never enjoyed a louder or more spirited performance. Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher co-star as the three points in the story’s central love triangle, and all three deliver in the handful of “blow-your-hair-back, 1980s-style rock ballads” that most ticket buyers come to hear. Still, Chess has always been “a concept album in search of a script,” its score generating two 1984 pop hits before anyone ever attempted to put it onstage. Rice’s “obviously bizarre” concept will always resist a sensible staging.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸