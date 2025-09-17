6 Broadway shows coming to a local theater near you
Harry Potter makes an appearance. As do the wives of Henry VIII.
A new crop of musicals and plays will be hitting the road in the coming months, as Tony winners and other recent hits from earlier this year plan their tours. In the meantime, the coming months are a great time to catch up on old favorites — or to make some new ones.
‘& Juliet’
Jukebox musicals, in which familiar popular tunes are crammed into a shoehorned narrative, are controversial. The conceit of “& Juliet,” though, is clever, as you might expect from David West Read, a writer on “Schitt’s Creek”: What would happen if Juliet didn’t die at the end of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”? In the show’s favor, rather than featuring songs from a lone artist as most jukebox musicals do, “& Juliet” features songs from many artists, but all written or cowritten by hitmaker Max Martin. “Oops!… I Did It Again”; “It’s Gonna Be Me”; “That’s the Way It Is”: You get the pop-smash idea. (currently through Aug. 9, 2026)
‘Back to the Future’
Yup, the DeLorean does indeed travel back in time — onstage — in this musicalized take on the ’80s classic. A lot of lighting, visual and sound effects are required to pull off the coup d’theatre. “Back to the Future” kowtows to our basest nostalgic impulses. Still, the show is an absolute romp. (currently through July 19, 2026)
‘The Book of Mormon’
Trey Parker and Matt Stone poked every single one of Broadway audiences’ funny bones when “The Book of Mormon” debuted on the Great White Way in 2011. The show is still running there in 2025, and the North American tour is taking the insouciant, hummable tunes across the country. (currently through June 14, 2026)
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
This forward-looking sequel to the original Harry Potter series follows the children of Harry and Ginny, and Hermione and Ron, as they begin their own journey through the halls of Hogwarts. It is a fun, fast-paced romp, and the stage magic and special effects are potent and head-scratching: Wait? Wasn’t Hermione on that side of the stage, so how did she appear on the other side seconds later? Know that the Demontors do appear — and it is terrifying. (currently through July 25, 2026)
‘Six: The Musical’
King Henry VIII’s six wives and their singular life stories come to pop-rock life in this musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Predictably, the show started in England, but it has since taken over Broadway and now the rest of the US. Part-biography, part-girl band rock concert, part lively hagiography, an evening — or afternoon — at “Six” is a delirious, high-energy hoot. (currently through June 28, 2026)
‘The Wiz’
It has been nearly 50 years since this revolutionary Black telling of “The Wizard of Oz” debuted on Broadway. After a short recent Broadway run, this live-wire production of “The Wiz” headed back on the road. The touring cast, starring Dana Cimone as Dorothy, sings like their lives depend on it. (currently through May 31, 2026)
