J.K. Rowling's transphobia controversy: A complete timeline

Some gamers have vowed to boycott the new Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy after years of author J.K. Rowling repeatedly making controversial comments about transgender people. How did we get here, and what has Rowling said to spark this uproar? Here's what you need to know: March 2018: Rowling 'likes' a transphobic tweet, says it was an accident An early instance of Rowling facing allegations of transphobia comes in March 2018 after she is slammed for "liking" a tweet that referred to trans women as "men in dresses." But the author's spokesperson tells Pink News that this was purely an accident. "I'm afraid J.K. Rowling had a clumsy and middle-aged moment and this is not the first time she has favorited by holding her phone incorrectly," the spokesperson says. Skip advert Rowling later says she "absent-mindedly" liked the tweet when she meant to screenshot it because she had taken an "an interest in gender identity and transgender matters," so she was "screenshotting comments that interested me, as a way of reminding myself what I might want to research later." June 2019: Rowling follows 'self-professed transphobe' on Twitter The following year, though, Rowling again faces backlash after following YouTuber Magdalen Berns on Twitter. According to Pink News, Berns was a "self-professed transphobe" who made videos with titles like "there is no such thing as a lesbian with a penis," and the outlet reports she is also following other anti-trans accounts. Rowling later says she followed Berns, an "immensely brave young feminist and lesbian who was dying of an aggressive brain tumour," because she "wanted to contact her directly." Berns died in September 2019. December 2019: Rowling stands with researcher who lost contract over transphobic statements Months later, Rowling now faces backlash for comments she made directly after coming to the defense of Maya Forstater. At the time, the researcher had been waging an employment discrimination battle, as her contract with a think tank wasn't renewed after she made a series of anti-trans statements. These statements included that "I don't think people should be compelled to play along with literal delusions like 'transwomen are women,'" and she referred to a gender-fluid person as a "man who likes to dress in women's clothes."

She goes on to slam those who say that "women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves." Rowling then reveals she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault and says this led her to sympathize with women who have "concerns around single-sex spaces," arguing against throwing "open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he's a woman." "All of the ideas she expressed in her essay are transphobic," Constance Grady later writes for Vox. "They actively seek to take rights away from trans people, and they treat trans identity as something that is up for debate, rather than an intrinsic part of human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity." The Los Angeles Times also points out that despite what Rowling suggests, "there is no evidence that transgender people are a threat to anyone." Rowling also tweets a link to her website and writes "TERF wars," with "TERF" meaning "trans-exclusionary radical feminist," a group that does not acknowledge trans women as women. Soon, more actors from the Harry Potter franchise begin speaking out against Rowling. "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are," Hermione actor Emma Watson tweets. Skip advert "If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question," Ginny Weasley actor Bonnie Wright also says. "Transwomen are women." Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne additionally tells Variety he disagrees with Rowling's comments. "Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid," he says. Warner Bros., the studio behind the Harry Potter movies, says in a statement to Variety that "fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important," but it doesn't condemn Rowling's remarks. July 2, 2020: 'Harry Potter' fan sites distance themselves from Rowling Two major Harry Potter fan websites, The Leaky Cauldron and MuggleNet, release a joint statement distancing themselves from Rowling over her remarks. "J.K. Rowling has chosen this time to loudly pronounce harmful and disproven beliefs about what it means to be a transgender person," the statement says, vowing "we will no longer be covering aspects of J.K. Rowling's personal life" and "will no longer provide news coverage of J.K. Rowling's works set outside of the wizarding world." The sites also agree not to "include purchase links for J.K. Rowling's works set outside of the wizarding world," link to Rowling's website, or "use any featured images with J.K. Rowling's likeness" going forward. July 5, 2020: More Rowling tweets spark more backlash Rowling sparks further backlash with a Twitter thread in July 2020, in which she defends reportedly "liking" a tweet that compared hormone prescriptions and anti-depressants. The original tweet criticized the "pure laziness" of "those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people's minds." Skip advert