Why is recasting so difficult?

Switching the actors playing much-loved characters can cause confusion – and spark a backlash from fans

Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
Johnny Depp's departure from 'Fantastic Beasts' triggered 'an abundance of Twitter outrage'
(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Alamy)
By
published

"Paddington in Peru" is in cinemas across the UK, but viewers will have spotted "something unusual" about the beloved bear's adopted family, said Michael Hogan in The Guardian. "Mrs Brown has had a full body transplant."

Sally Hawkins, who played the role for the first two films, has left the cast for the latest instalment, and Emily Mortimer has stepped in. "Happily her ursine adoptee doesn't seem to have noticed or he might have choked on his marmalade sandwiches," said Hogan.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

