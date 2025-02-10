Lily Collins' surrogacy backlash

Actor's baby announcement renews debate about the expensive, exclusive – and steadily expanding – surrogacy industry

Lily Collins wearing a black lace dress and husband Charlie McDowell wearing a tuxedo at a gala event in 2022
Story that hit a 'raw nerve': surrogacy is an arrangement that's 'only available to the wealthy'
(Image credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

"As any new parent knows, the joy of welcoming a new baby into the world is unparalleled," said Charlotte Cripps in The Independent. But since "Emily in Paris" actor Lily Collins and her director husband Charlie McDowell announced their baby's birth by surrogacy, "hell has broken loose".

After the couple shared their birth announcement on Instagram on 31 January, other social-media users have attacked their use of a surrogate. Accusations that Collins is part of an "unethical trend" for "rich people renting women's bodies" shows "this surrogacy story has hit such a raw nerve", said Cripps.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸