Is Ye finally about to be canceled for good?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the &quot;Vultures 1&quot; playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
The superstar formerly known as Kanye West has a history of escaping consequences for his offensive statements. After his latest antisemitic outburst, is his luck about to run out?
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)
To say that Ye, the rap superstar and fashion mogul formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to controversy is like saying that the pole in a New York City subway car is no stranger to germs. Nevertheless, despite years of inflammatory statements and bizarre antics, Ye now finds himself in a maelstrom of his own making after declaring himself a "Nazi" and doubling down on his previously disavowed antisemitism. In the past few weeks, Ye unleashed a flurry of bigoted statements on X, followed by a baffling Super Bowl commercial directing viewers to his Yeezy website where only a single item was for sale: a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.

In response, Ye was dropped by talent agency 33 & West "due to his harmful and hateful remarks," agent Daniel McCarthy said on Instagram. Shortly thereafter, Ye's website was taken offline by retail platform Shopify for failing to "engage in authentic commerce practices," the company said in a statement. That same day, an unnamed former employee sued Ye, alleging he had "carried out a calculated campaign to threaten and psychologically torment Jewish people around him." Simultaneously, Ye's "one-time chief of staff" quit "shortly after" the rapper defended fellow embattled mogul Sean "P.Diddy" Combs, who has been accused of abuse, said Rolling Stone. Ye and wife Bianca Censori have each "reached out to divorce attorneys" in the past week as well, TMZ said. While Ye has weathered similarly contentious moments before, these latest scandals have raised the prospect that his hateful and outlandish behavior may finally take a lasting toll on the once unstoppable-seeming superstar.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

