Is Ye finally about to be canceled for good?
From doubling down on overt antisemitism and Nazi admiration to a series of alarming public appearances, the rap superstar and fashion mogul might have finally gone too far
To say that Ye, the rap superstar and fashion mogul formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to controversy is like saying that the pole in a New York City subway car is no stranger to germs. Nevertheless, despite years of inflammatory statements and bizarre antics, Ye now finds himself in a maelstrom of his own making after declaring himself a "Nazi" and doubling down on his previously disavowed antisemitism. In the past few weeks, Ye unleashed a flurry of bigoted statements on X, followed by a baffling Super Bowl commercial directing viewers to his Yeezy website where only a single item was for sale: a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.
In response, Ye was dropped by talent agency 33 & West "due to his harmful and hateful remarks," agent Daniel McCarthy said on Instagram. Shortly thereafter, Ye's website was taken offline by retail platform Shopify for failing to "engage in authentic commerce practices," the company said in a statement. That same day, an unnamed former employee sued Ye, alleging he had "carried out a calculated campaign to threaten and psychologically torment Jewish people around him." Simultaneously, Ye's "one-time chief of staff" quit "shortly after" the rapper defended fellow embattled mogul Sean "P.Diddy" Combs, who has been accused of abuse, said Rolling Stone. Ye and wife Bianca Censori have each "reached out to divorce attorneys" in the past week as well, TMZ said. While Ye has weathered similarly contentious moments before, these latest scandals have raised the prospect that his hateful and outlandish behavior may finally take a lasting toll on the once unstoppable-seeming superstar.
What did the commentators say?
"Here we go again," said Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a statement condemning Ye. The ADL had previously tracked "30 antisemitic incidents nationwide," which were "tied to" Ye's 2022 antisemitic outburst, Greenblatt said. "We know this game all too well."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As a celebrity, Ye is "still firmly raised on a platform of society's making," said Juno Kelly at Culted, although his most recent antisemitic rant "may have been the final straw." While he will "undoubtedly maintain impunity" among diehard fans, his "slow and non-linear" descent may mean the A-lister is "destined to forever haunt the margins, scrambling for relevance through hate speech and problematic stunts."
Perhaps the most acute sign of Ye's decline in stature is the apparent recent cancellation of his planned appearance on megapopular streamer Kai Cenat's platform. Addressing the "elephant in the room," Cenat said late last week, he repeatedly used the gamer term "GGs" to imply the planned collaboration was over. "I seen the tweets. I don't know what’s going on, bro."
For the rapper's inner circle, however, Ye's "bizarre and sometimes alarming antics come as no surprise," said Page Six. "Neither does his continuing popularity." Despite getting dropped by multiple partner brands and losing his management after his 2022 antisemitic outbursts, Ye still has "definitively not been canceled by fans."
What next?
Ye's reputation has "once again taken a hit as he faces backlash for his posting spree," said Rolling Stone, but his "latest antics" suggest "something larger" at play. Mental health circumstances aside, Ye remains "remains deftly perceptive of the zeitgeist" — one in which popular culture has been "drifting towards the far right." For as long as Ye "continues making music," said Vulture, "he'll be able to find willing collaborators in the industry." Those collaborators, however, "can't say they didn't know what they were getting into."
Ye has made sure people know he remains unrepentant over his latest controversies, in "stark contrast to an apology he made in 2023," said The New York Times. As the rapper said in his latest social media spree: "I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments." He is set to release his next album "in the summer," The Guardian said. His last two albums, released after his previous antisemitism scandal, "reached No. 1 and No. 2 in the U.S. chart, respectively."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Planning a trip? These are 3 budget-breaking mistakes to avoid.
The Explainer Don't accidentally inflate your travel costs
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Senate confirms RFK Jr. as health secretary
Speed Read The noted vaccine skeptic is now in charge of America's massive public health system
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump lays out plans for broad 'reciprocal' tariffs
Speed Read Tariffs imposed on countries that are deemed to be treating the US unfairly could ignite a global trade war and worsen American inflation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
There is more at stake with the 'Emilia Pérez' Oscar nominations than just a gold statue
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As cinephiles debate artistic merits and award season odds, transgender activists and Mexican nationals grapple with the social implications of one of the most divisive films of the year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Lily Collins' surrogacy backlash
In the Spotlight Actor's baby announcement renews debate about the expensive, exclusive – and steadily expanding – surrogacy industry
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar take top Grammys
Speed Read Beyoncé took home album of the year for 'Cowboy Carter' and Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' won five awards
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hands-on experiences that let travelers connect with the culture
The Week Recommends Sharpen your sense of place through these engaging activities
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Emilia Pérez: the most hated film at the Oscars
Talking Point Why is Hollywood fêting a 'garish' movie critics call 'an abomination'?
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Sundance Film Festival might be leaving Park City
In the Spotlight The festival will be moving to Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati; or Salt Lake City
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Louvre is giving 'Mona Lisa' her own room
Speed Read The world's most-visited art museum is getting a major renovation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
From Panopticon to pleasure dome: Dutch prisons transformed
Under the Radar The Netherlands is turning its domed prisons of 'terror' into vibrant community spaces
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published