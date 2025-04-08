18 slang words and phrases we can thank (or blame) Gen Z for

Each new generation puts its mark on language in culture, in part by inventing words and phrases. Sometimes those new contributions to language describe new concepts or developments, but often they put a new spin on our understanding of existing ideas. Generation Z, commonly defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, is no exception, churning out a seemingly endless stream of new or altered language in ways that frequently puzzle their elders. If you feel like you need a glossary to stay up to date, you are in good company.

Big yikes

"Big yikes" is a phrase used in response to "something that's really embarrassing, disturbing, or shocking," said Reader's Digest . Using it "expresses a strong sense of cringe, awkwardness or disapproval," said the International Center for Language Studies.

Bussin'

An adjective that means "amazing, fantastic, lovely and cool," the word "bussin'" is commonly traced to a 2021 Tik Tok trend, said Today . "It can also be used as a verb, in the form of "buss," said Parents , and like so many words on this list, "it actually has origins in African American Vernacular English.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Cheugy

"Cheugy" is an adjective that is "used to describe someone or something that's outdated or trying too hard," said The Cut . A high school student named Gaby Rasson is credited with inventing the term in 2013, and it is most frequently applied to dated fashion like skinny jeans and "outmoded trappings of the millennial lifestyle," said Vogue .

Cringe

Another word that Gen Zers will reach for when they want to lob an insult, "cringe" means something that is embarrassing for someone else, a someone who typically is not aware that what they are saying or doing is problematic or dated. It can be applied to a wide range of situations, including a "superstitious email chain from your mom" or accidentally double-tapping an old picture in the middle of a deep dive into someone's Instagram," said Bustle .

Drip

A term for "a cool or sexy trend/style," said Parade , "drip" refers to a person's overall look. If someone is looking particularly good, you can also say that they are "drippin." It "isn't a new slang term, but it has experienced a renaissance in hip-hop over the past few years," said Genius .

Flex

A "flex" is a "showcase of accomplishments and self-promotion," said Forbes . The term is generally reserved for situations in which a person unnecessarily communicates information that makes them look good or highlights an achievement, similar to a "humblebrag."

Glow up

A way of referring to a makeover or transformation, "glow up" can also mean to "go from the bottom to the top to the point of disbelief," said Her Campus . A trend that has emerged in response has been to "glow down," which means to remove the "desire for physical improvement from the center of your life," said The Cut.

Hits different

When they want to say that something is "significantly better than usual or is way better," members of Gen Z will reach for the phrase "hits different," said Urban Dictionary . It is for situations in which a song, article of clothing or food "appeals to you in a unique way," said BBC . For example, we're hoping this article hits different than other efforts to document Gen Z slang.

Menty B

A catch-all term that applies to someone experiencing anxiety or depression, "menty b" is an abbreviated version of "mental breakdown." It has "become shorthand for something less than a full meltdown," said The Wall Street Journal , although some people worry that its overuse risks trivializing the kind of deeper emotional distress that is on the rise for younger people, driven by worries over, for example, climate change and elections .

Mid

A word that expresses disappointment, "mid" refers to "things that are essentially average or slightly below," said The New York Times . "It is one of Gen Z's favorite insults," said Politico , and young people seem to take particular delight in aiming it at the bad taste of their elders.

No cap

Unlike some of Gen Z's other slang innovations, "no cap" isn't an abbreviation or appropriation of existing language. It means "no lie" and "​​often follows an unbelievable statement or serious question," said Bustle . And "if you say someone is 'capping,' then you are saying they are lying," said USA Today .

Pick-me

An adjective that refers to someone who is desperate for attention or positive reinforcement, "pick-me" is most frequently "used to describe a girl who does everything for external, mostly male validation," said CNN . Because of the term's negative connotations, it has generated backlash for being "problematic and misogynistic and has even given rise to an anti-pick-me trend on social media."

Rizz

Oxford's 2023 Word of the Year, "Rizz" is simply a "shortened form of 'charisma'" that "emerged out of internet and gaming culture," said The New York Times . The word "comes from Black cultures, as most American neologisms do" said Vox . Someone with a great deal of charisma can be called a "rizzler."

Sending me

When people want to say that something is cracking them up, they can remark that it is "sending me." The phrase is "the Gen Z equivalent of LOL," said Fortune . And while "there is no official confirmation of where the phrase originated," said The Daily Dot , its frequency of use rose in the "late 2010s."

Stan

Meaning to be a fan or enthusiast of something, "Stan" has its roots in an Eminem song "about a man who was pushed to the edge when his idol wouldn't answer his fan mail," said NPR . While it originally had somewhat negative connotations, today it "can describe any fan, regardless of dedication," and does not necessarily imply obsessiveness, said USA Today .

Sus

Another word that is essentially just an abbreviation for a longer one, "sus" is short for "suspicious" or "suspect." The neologism is traced to the "online game "Among Us," in which players try to determine who is an imposter working to sabotage their progress," said Business Insider . Like "mid," it has emerged as a top-tier barb wielded by Gen Zers .

Understood the assignment

If you do what you are expected to do, you have "understood the assignment." It is "a popular way to praise someone who is going above and beyond to do a good job," said Yahoo . It can also be a way of making a comparison, like someone on the political left saying that voters who cast a ballot for Kamala Harris in 2024 despite reservations about her position on the war in Gaza "understood the assignment."

Vibe