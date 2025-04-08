18 slang words and phrases we can thank (or blame) Gen Z for

Younger Americans have put their stamp on our language with these neologisms

the word &quot;rizz&quot; running from left corner to right against a bright-orange backdrop
'Rizz' is one of Gen Z's go-to words
(Image credit: Josie Elias / Getty Images)
David Faris's avatar
By
published

Each new generation puts its mark on language in culture, in part by inventing words and phrases. Sometimes those new contributions to language describe new concepts or developments, but often they put a new spin on our understanding of existing ideas. Generation Z, commonly defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, is no exception, churning out a seemingly endless stream of new or altered language in ways that frequently puzzle their elders. If you feel like you need a glossary to stay up to date, you are in good company.

Big yikes

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸