4 tips for coping with election anxiety and stress

The fever surrounding election season can be a trigger for increased anxiety and stress, especially when it feels nigh-impossible to avoid election-related information. Here are tips from mental health professionals for alleviating or evading election-related stress.

Take breaks from social media

Social media plays a significant role in how our "current election news ecology functions," Dr. Harris Stratyner, a psychologist and clinical associate professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, said to CNET. Social media is "amplifying the perceived stakes" while flooding feeds with "overheated political discourse, misinformation and news," he said. That can be "anxiety-inducing and overwhelming."

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, the constant barrage of inflammatory content and confrontational comment sections can lead to heightened stress levels. Some users may feel "socially isolated" when their "views do not match those of their social circles," said Stratyner. They might end up in echo chambers that "reinforce their political views, deepening political polarization and increasing anxiety over how high the stakes of the election might be." To avoid this, you could silence your notifications or find ways to limit the time you spend doom-scrolling on the apps. It might also be a good time for a complete digital detox. If you can not disconnect, consider features that allow you to mute specific topics, phrases or accounts.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Practice problem analysis

Worrying about potentially confrontational conversations about politics can also be anxiety-inducing. While researching anticipatory election stress , psychology professor Shevaun Neupert found that problem analysis was a particularly effective coping mechanism. Problem analysis involves thinking critically about "what they think will happen and why they think it might happen," she said to Time . You might also reflect on why you anticipate an argument and whether you could "try to understand their perspective ahead of time." As you pause to think about these questions, she suggests brainstorming your response to avoid an argument and instead have a productive conversation.

Switch your news consumption habits

Like social media and other habits, television news can "become addicting," especially the "fast-paced news cycle of an election season," therapist Gregory Scott Brown said at The Washington Post . The exhilaration can produce a dopamine rush, leaving you "waiting, searching or scrolling for the next breaking story." Chasing that rush can negatively impact your mental health. Cable news often features "pundits talking over each other to make their candidate's best argument," leading to a stressful viewing experience. Instead of watching TV, "try reading it in your favorite newspaper or online magazine, which may be less stressful," Brown said.

De-stress and practice self-care

Turn your attention to things that bring you joy. If you are not taking the time to do relaxing activities, "anxiety can creep up quickly," Colleen Marshall, the chief clinical officer at Two Chairs , said to CNET. Finding that balance means making time to de-stress, whether that involves exercising, meditating or tackling a hobby. Prioritizing relaxation can help you lessen the weight of the more anxiety-ridden parts of your day, including worrying about the election.

It can also be helpful to reflect on what has helped you de-stress in the past, psychotherapist Kristin Papa said to Time. Making those connections can help you navigate current election season stress. It is about "finding a way to get to the point where you can live your life and do what you need to do," rather than becoming stuck in the loop of election-related hysteria, she said.