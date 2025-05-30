'Wonder drug': the potential health benefits of creatine

Popular fitness supplement shows promise in easing symptoms of everything from depression to menopause and could even help prevent Alzheimer's

A collage of images including a woman lifting hand weights, a plant growing, and a scoop of powder being poured onto an illustration of a brain
Creatine has long been popular among athletes and bodybuilders
(Image credit: Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

"Olympians tout it, fitness influencers experiment with it, and Patrick Schwarzenegger's gym bro character in 'The White Lotus' added it to his famous shake," said The Guardian.

Creatine has long been a popular supplement among athletes and bodybuilders, thought to improve performance and endurance. Former footballer Ian Wright called it a "wonder drug". But scientists are growing "increasingly curious" about the compound's potential to supplement cognitive and mental, as well as physical, health.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

