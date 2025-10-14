Strava vs. Garmin: the row splitting the running community
The legal dispute between the two titans of exercise tech is like ‘Mom and Dad fighting’
The running community has been caught in the middle of a bitter legal row between the twin titans of athletic technology.
Strava, the app widely known as the Instagram for exercise, is suing rival platform Garmin for allegedly copying its features, in a dispute that one runner on TikTok summed up as being “like Mom and Dad fighting”.
Segments and heat maps
Strava is a fitness tracking app with social features that allow users to record their times, race against others, find popular routes for runs or cycle rides, and share their progress. “Any tech-wearing athlete pushing themselves to the absolute limit just to get a ‘Local Legend’ wreath” on the app will “likely attest” that “if it’s not on Strava, it didn’t happen”, said CBC.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Garmin, meanwhile, specialises in GPS-enabled devices, with its smartwatches particularly popular among runners. And while the Strava app offers its own GPS tracking, many users like to use wearable technology, such as Garmin’s fitness watches, “because they think they are more accurate”, said The Guardian.
Until recently, a truce had prevailed, with Strava allowing users with Garmin watches to record data from its app. But now Strava claims Garmin has infringed on two of its copyrighted features: segments, which allow users to track their time in a particular section of a workout compared to other users, and heat maps, a visual representation of the popularity of different routes in an area. Strava says these features breach an agreement the two companies made in 2015 for Garmin “not to reverse engineer some of the Strava app’s features for its own purposes”.
Freaking out
Dedicated runners aren’t taking all of this particularly well. Running is enjoying a boom in popularity – “and like any cultural phenomenon, it’s taking place both IRL and online”. For the most devoted, the Strava app is “almost a cult”, with branded coffee mugs and T-shirts and “even people uploading their wedding photos” to share with followers.
But while Garmin’s decision to force customers to watermark their Garmin data on Strava has been met with dismay, “a lot of the reaction has actually been against Strava for bringing the case” in the first place, with some runners “freaking out” about the impact of the row on their fitness routines.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
However, in a Reddit post entitled “Setting the record straight about Garmin”, Strava’s chief product officer, Matt Salazar, accused Garmin of initiating the conflict. New guidelines issued for app developers “required the Garmin logo to be present” on all Garmin data uploaded to third-party apps, like Strava. Those who do not cooperate by November risk losing access to any data collected by Garmin smartwatches from being uploaded to Strava.
When and how the stand-off is resolved remains to be seen. For now, amateur runners who have yet to enter the fitness tracking world “might want to wait and see” how this “dispute develops” before they commit to buying any pricey tech, said TechRadar.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Bad Bunny: Why MAGA is incensed
Feature The NFL announced Latino artist Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime headliner, sparking MAGA outrage
-
Supreme Court: Judging 20 years of Roberts
Feature Two decades after promising to “call balls and strikes,” Chief Justice John Roberts faces scrutiny for reshaping American democracy
-
Venezuela: Does Trump want war?
Feature Donald Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading a drug cartel and waging a narco-terrorism campaign against the United States
-
'Wonder drug': the potential health benefits of creatine
The Explainer Popular fitness supplement shows promise in easing symptoms of everything from depression to menopause and could even help prevent Alzheimer's
-
Arts on prescription: why doctors are prescribing museums and comedy
In The Spotlight Stressed-out patients in Switzerland are being prescribed a trip to the museum to boost their mental wellbeing
-
Hyrox: the new fitness trend taking over gyms
In the Spotlight More than 175,000 people will take part in the competition this year