The rise in unregulated pregnancy scans
Industry body says some private scan clinics offer dangerously misleading advice
Some high-street clinics are putting lives at risk by allowing unqualified non-specialists to carry out pregnancy scans, an industry body has warned.
Demanding new regulation, the Society of Radiographers (SoR) said that anyone using an ultrasound machine can call themselves a sonographer and offer the service to mothers-to-be.
Dangerous advice
The SoR says these unregulated scan clinics sometimes offer “dangerous” advice. Pregnant women have been “incorrectly diagnosed with serious health conditions”, or told an “abnormality” meant they would need to end the pregnancy, “only to find their baby was completely healthy”, said the BBC.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A former hospital sonographer said one woman who was eight or nine weeks pregnant was referred for an induced miscarriage by a private clinic, which had told her there was no heartbeat for the baby and that the baby was “very, very malformed”. The woman was “in tears” as the NHS scan began, said the sonographer, but the process actually revealed a “beautiful nine-week pregnancy with a heartbeat”. The baby was “absolutely fine”, said The Independent.
The lack of regulation means that “major foetal abnormalities” such as spina bifida or polycystic kidneys can be missed, while potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancies, where the fertilised egg implants outside the womb, may not be picked up.
An SoR spokesperson said that although there were some “really great” private scanning services with correctly trained staff, she was concerned about the growth of pop-up clinics in shopping centres and on high streets, which sell souvenir images or scans to reveal the baby’s sex.
The union is calling for sonographers to have a “protected” job title, which could only be used by those with qualifications and who are registered with a regulatory body. People “don’t realise that anybody can buy a machine and call themselves a sonographer”, said the SoR president and a hospital sonographer, Katie Thompson.
Maternal fears
Some expectant mums choose to go to unregulated clinics for baby scans for a variety of reasons. Private scans are “often sold as a reassurance, souvenir or sexing” procedure, said the BBC.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Some mothers-to-be want detailed 3D/4D images or videos of their baby that hospital scans don’t offer. Or they are keen for a “gender reveal” earlier than the one usually offered by the NHS at the second routine 20-week scan.
Sometimes, people go private early in their pregnancy because they are anxious about their baby and want extra reassurance while they wait for the first routine NHS scan at 12 weeks.
Unregulated clinics are “making money out of maternal fears”, said Eva Wiseman in The Guardian. The fact that “now it is possible to witness, with your eyes, some proof of a future, is seductive”, and it’s “no surprise that private scanning businesses are multiplying”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Democrats seek 2026 inspiration from special election routs
IN THE SPOTLIGHT High-profile wins are helping a party demoralized by Trump’s reelection regain momentum
-
Film reviews: ‘Bugonia,’ ‘The Mastermind,’ and ‘Nouvelle Vague’
feature A kidnapped CEO might only appear to be human, an amateurish art heist goes sideways, and Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Breathless’ gets a lively homage
-
‘Not all news is bad’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Tips for seizing control of your digital well-being
The Week Recommends A handy mix of technology and self-motivation
-
Strava vs. Garmin: the row splitting the running community
Under The Radar The legal dispute between the two titans of exercise tech is like ‘Mom and Dad fighting’
-
Cytomegalovirus can cause permanent birth defects
The Explainer The virus can show no symptoms in adults
-
RFK Jr. scraps Covid shots for pregnant women, kids
Speed Read The Health Secretary announced a policy change without informing CDC officials
-
Preeclampsia: The dangerous pregnancy condition is affecting more women
Under the Radar The condition of preeclampsia is on the rise and can be deadly if left untreated
-
How the brain changes during pregnancy
In the Spotlight 'Baby brain' has some scientific basis but not in the way we first thought
-
Ozempic babies: a surprise side effect of weight loss drugs
under the radar Murmurs of unexpected pregnancies while taking semaglutide-based drugs are growing on social media
-
Nigeria's worsening rate of maternal mortality
Under the radar Economic crisis is making hospitals unaffordable, with women increasingly not receiving the care they need