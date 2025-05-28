RFK Jr. scraps Covid shots for pregnant women, kids
The Health Secretary announced a policy change without informing CDC officials
What happened
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tuesday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend Covid-19 shots for "healthy children and healthy pregnant women." He announced the policy change in a social media video in which no CDC officials appeared.
Who said what
"CDC officials were not informed in advance of Kennedy's decision," The Washington Post said, citing a former agency official. Public health experts "immediately questioned" the announcement, The Associated Press said, in part because Kennedy, a "leading anti-vaccine advocate," bypassed a "scientific review process that has been in place for decades, in which experts — in public meetings — review current medical evidence and hash out" policy recommendations.
Pregnant women are "at high risk of severe illness and complications from Covid," and vaccinating them also "extends the protection to their unborn until the babies are about 6 months old," a period in which infants' risk of severe disease and hospitalization from the virus is "comparable to that among adults 65 and older," The New York Times said. Children previously vaccinated or exposed to Covid tend to have milder infections, but Kennedy "seems to have reneged on a promise" to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) "not to alter the childhood immunization schedule."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The CDC advisory panel on vaccines was scheduled to meet and vote on new recommendations in June, but Kennedy's decision "effectively voids that official step," the Times said. His new policy "throws insurance coverage of the vaccines" into question and will likely "create confusion among pharmacists who now largely administer the shots."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Trump pauses all new foreign student visas
speed read The State Department has stopped scheduling interviews with those seeking student visas in preparation for scrutiny of applicants' social media
-
'The benefits of such a program go beyond just the data'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
May 28 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include the Big Beautiful Bill's impact on Medicare and Medicaid, Donald Trump and JD Vance plotting in the Oval Office, Russia's expansionist plans, and Trump's phone call with Vladimir Putin.
-
Women need more pain management during gynecological procedures
Under the radar Pain should no longer be ignored
-
New FDA chiefs limit Covid-19 shots to elderly, sick
speed read The FDA set stricter approval standards for booster shots
-
A tick-borne illness is making its rounds in new parts of America
Under the radar Babesiosis, spread through blacklegged or deer tick bites, is a growing risk
-
US overdose deaths plunged 27% last year
speed read Drug overdose still 'remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44,' said the CDC
-
Trump seeks to cut drug prices via executive order
speed read The president's order tells pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices, but it will likely be thrown out by the courts
-
RFK Jr.: A new plan for sabotaging vaccines
Feature The Health Secretary announced changes to vaccine testing and asks Americans to 'do your own research'
-
Unraveling autism: RFK Jr.'s vow to find a root cause
Feature RFK Jr. has vowed to find the root cause of the 'autism epidemic' in months. Scientists have doubts.
-
The Y chromosome degrades over time. And men's health is paying for it
Under the radar The chromosome loss is linked to cancer and Alzheimer's