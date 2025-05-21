New FDA chiefs limit Covid-19 shots to elderly, sick

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad set stricter approval standards for booster shots

FDA chief Dr. Marty Makary and President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
What happened

The Trump administration's new Food and Drug Administration leaders said Tuesday they plan to limit Covid-19 booster shots to people 65 and older plus younger people with at least one health condition that puts them at high risk for serious infection. Drugmakers will have to test their vaccines again among younger healthy people before approval is expanded, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad said Tuesday in an article in The New England Journal of Medicine laying out their new policy.

Rafi Schwartz
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House.  

