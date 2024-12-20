Marty Makary: the medical contrarian who will lead the FDA

What Johns Hopkins surgeon and commentator Marty Makary will bring to the FDA

Dr Marty Makary speaking at a screening of the movie &quot;Bleed Out&quot;
Dr. Marty Makary (right) is a polarizing, respected figure who will lead the FDA
(Image credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

Dr. Martin "Marty" Makary, President Trump's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is an accomplished surgeon and researcher who rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic by publicly opposing both vaccine mandates and giving boosters to younger people. Despite his controversial views on Covid, Makary is generally pro-vaccine, setting up a potential conflict with Trump's nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A renowned surgeon and critic of American healthcare

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸