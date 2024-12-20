Marty Makary: the medical contrarian who will lead the FDA
What Johns Hopkins surgeon and commentator Marty Makary will bring to the FDA
Dr. Martin "Marty" Makary, President Trump's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is an accomplished surgeon and researcher who rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic by publicly opposing both vaccine mandates and giving boosters to younger people. Despite his controversial views on Covid, Makary is generally pro-vaccine, setting up a potential conflict with Trump's nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
A renowned surgeon and critic of American healthcare
Makary was born in Liverpool, England, and moved to the United States as a child. He completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., before taking a position as a professor of surgery at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, where he teaches, practices and serves as the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery.
Makary developed a reputation as an innovative surgeon as well as an analyst of the U.S. healthcare system. He was awarded the Nobility in Science Award by the National Pancreas Foundation in 2015 and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2018. The author of more than 250 peer-reviewed research articles, Makary "often criticized the medical and regulatory establishment throughout his career, accusing them of 'groupthink,'" said Merrill Goozner at Washington Monthly. Makary has written several books "about the high costs of healthcare, the lack of transparency in medicine and medical errors," said CNBC. Makary's bombshell claim that physician error is the third-leading cause of death in the United States was "propped up by a back-of-the-envelope calculation" that was "never meant to be generalized to the entire U.S. hospitalized population," said Jonathan Jarry at the McGill University Office for Science and Society.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A member of the Covid contrarian caucus
Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, Makary backed lockdowns and masking to control the spread of the virus. But in subsequent op-eds and appearances on Fox News, Makary often challenged the emerging public health consensus. Makary "supported the use of vaccines but opposed mandates," said ABC News. He was also skeptical of the "dangerous push" to give COVID boosters to teenagers and college students and opposed masking young children in schools and daycares. The rollout of boosters in the fall and winter of 2021 was being conducted "without supporting clinical data," said Makary at The Wall Street Journal. Makary's "most infamous take" was a February 2021 claim that "the United States would reach herd immunity within two months," said Benjamin Mazer at The Atlantic. "The Delta and Omicron waves followed, killing hundreds of thousands more Americans," said Mazer.
As the pandemic wore on, he grew increasingly frustrated with "the exclusive club of medical experts" who were "advising the Biden administration on policy and controlling the purse strings for scientific grants," said Joshua Arnold at the Family Research Council. He became a leader of those arguing that natural immunity was just as good as if not better than vaccination. "Public-health officials ruined many lives by insisting that workers with natural immunity to Covid-19 be fired if they weren't fully vaccinated," said Makary at The Wall Street Journal.
His public profile as a Covid contrarian has made his nomination to lead the FDA controversial in some quarters. Makary "has perpetuated outright lies in the name of leveraging austerity and undermining patient autonomy," said Beatrice Adler-Bolton at the podcast Death Panel, adding that Makary has questioned the reality of conditions like long Covid. Others are concerned that Makary, who has supported vaccines and vaccine research, may agree to do the bidding of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makary cannot be trusted with "evaluating safety concerns for ongoing drug therapies and food safety that has been a popular target by RFK," said Protect Our Care.
Other experts greeted his nomination more warmly. "Makary seems like a serious, successful biomedical scientist and physician," said UC-Davis Medical School biologist Paul Knoepfler at Science. Makary is an "independent thinker" who "might just serve as the bridge between the president-elect’s loyalists and public health advocates," said Dr. Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
4 tips for navigating holiday season stress
The Week Recommends Balancing pressure and enjoying the holidays can indeed coexist
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Putin says Russia isn't weakened by Syria setback
Speed Read Russia had been one of the key backers of Syria's ousted Assad regime
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Georgia DA Fani Willis removed from Trump case
Speed Read Willis had been prosecuting the election interference case against the president-elect
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Will the murder of a health insurance CEO cause an industry reckoning?
Today's Big Question UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in what police believe was a targeted attack
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The growing list of conditions weight-loss drugs could help with
The Explainer Ozempic and similar drugs have been linked to possibly helping diseases beyond diabetes and obesity. Are they miracle drugs?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
UK gynaecological care crisis: why thousands of women are left in pain
The Explainer Waiting times have tripled over the past decade thanks to lack of prioritisation or funding for women's health
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
A growing iodine deficiency could bring back America's goiter
Under the Radar Ailment is back thanks to complacency, changing diets and a lack of public-health education
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The dark side of the contraceptive coil
Under the Radar Study linking hormonal IUD to increased breast cancer risk adds to growing concerns about whether the benefits of the coil outweigh the risks
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Pink cocaine: the new drug cocktail responsible for an increasing number of deaths
In the Spotlight The substance has been linked to the death of Liam Payne and named in a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
McDonald's sued over E. coli linked to burger
Speed Read The outbreak has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Flame retardants found in black plastics could have health consequences
Under the Radar Time to replace your kitchen tools
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published