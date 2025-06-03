How much should doctors trust parental intuition?

Study finds parents' concern can be better at spotting critical illness than vital signs

View of a family doctor examining a young boy&#039;s ear
Parents should be treated as part of their child's medical care team, say researchers
(Image credit: Bromberger Hoover Photography / Getty Images)
By
published

A "smart mother" often makes a "better diagnosis than a poor doctor": medical students are often given this century-old advice from pioneering German surgeon Dr August Bier – and a new study has confirmed just how seriously they should take it.

Parental intuition is better than medical tests at predicting the deterioration of an unwell child, researchers have found – strengthening the case for parents' concerns to be taken more seriously in hospital settings, including giving parents the right to ask for a second opinion.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

