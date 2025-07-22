Not just a number: how aging rates vary by country

Inequality is a key factor

Man pulling arms of clock
Factors like education and physical activity can protect against rapid aging
(Image credit: Malte Mueller / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Different countries are aging at different rates due to a myriad of factors including health problems, social inequality and environmental issues. Knowing the reasons can allow for intervention to prevent rapid aging.

What factors affect aging rates?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸