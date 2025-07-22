Not just a number: how aging rates vary by country
Inequality is a key factor
Different countries are aging at different rates due to a myriad of factors including health problems, social inequality and environmental issues. Knowing the reasons can allow for intervention to prevent rapid aging.
What factors affect aging rates?
The rate at which people age within a country varies widely, according to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine. Researchers examined 161,981 participants from 40 countries, including seven in Latin America, 27 in Europe, four in Asia and two in Africa, to determine their "biobehavioural age gap," which is the the difference between a person's true chronological age and their age that was determined by examining their exposome or the "combined physical and social exposures experienced throughout life," said Nature.
"It's a very important study," said Claudia Kimie Suemoto, a geriatrician at the University of São Paulo in Brazil, to Nature. "It gives us the global perspective of how these dependent factors shape aging in different regions of the world." Some of the factors were more predictable, including medical factors like high blood pressure, hearing and vision impairment, heart disease, unhealthy weight, alcohol consumption, sleep problems and diabetes.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There were also more surprising sociopolitical factors that contributed to aging. "Healthy aging, it turns out, is strongly tied to whether politicians act in your interest, having freedom for political parties, whether there are democratic elections and if you have the right to vote," said the BBC. "We never expected that," said Agustín Ibañez, the lead author of the study, to Nature. "Faster aging was also linked to lower national income levels, exposure to air pollution, social inequality and gender inequality."
European countries had the highest levels of healthy aging, with Denmark topping the list. Egypt and South Africa had the fastest agers, and Latin American countries also showed faster aging than their European counterparts. Asian countries were in the middle. There may also be more to the story as countries in Africa, Asia and South America are largely underrepresented in the study. The researchers also only looked at data over four years, which is "very limited for the aging process," said Suemoto.
Can these factors be addressed?
"This is not a metaphor: environmental and political conditions leave measurable fingerprints across 40 countries," said Hernan Hernandez, co-first author of the study, in a statement. The researchers tie the gap in aging to potentially high levels of stress. Political uncertainty means that "we are living in a world of despair," said Ibañez. "We don't think about the health impacts that this is going to have in the long run." In some countries, women were more directly affected. "Despite advances in gender equality, women still face disproportionate disadvantages owing to caregiving roles, economic inequalities and healthcare access, potentially exacerbating accelerated aging," said the study.
On the bright side, certain factors were shown to protect against rapid aging, including "education, ability to perform activities of daily living and sound cognitive abilities," said Nature. Others included "physical activity, good memory and the ability to walk well." Knowing this could allow for early intervention. "Cognition, functional ability, education, well-being, physical activity, sensory impairments and cardiometabolic conditions can be addressed through lifestyle changes, multicomponent interventions and public health policies," said the study.
However, "risk factors had a stronger impact than protective ones, and individuals in lower-income countries showed significantly accelerated aging regardless of individual socioeconomic status," said Morten Scheibye-Knudsen, an associate professor of aging at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, to the BBC. To remedy this, systemic change is necessary. "Governments, international organizations, and public health leaders must urgently act to reshape environments, from reducing air pollution to strengthening democratic institutions," Hernando Santamaria-Garcia, co-first author of the study, said in a statement.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
'There will be a market incentive to build wind and solar anyway'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Geoff Dyer's 6 favorite books about the realities of war
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by Ernie Pyle, Michael Herr, and more
-
Book review: 'A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck'
Feature A couple works to keep their marriage together while lost at sea
-
Children's health has declined in the US
The Explainer It's likely a sign of larger systemic issues
-
Why your body ages rapidly in two 'bursts'
Under The Radar Scientists have found that ageing increases in our mid-40s and 60s
-
Cytomegalovirus can cause permanent birth defects
The Explainer The virus can show no symptoms in adults
-
A disproven medical theory could be guiding RFK Jr.'s health policy
The Explainer The miasma theory is one of the oldest medical beliefs in history
-
Orthorexia nervosa: when clean eating goes too far
The Explainer Being healthy is fine, but obsessing over it is dangerous
-
The marvelous powers of mucus
The Explainer It's snot just a pesky cold symptom
-
How to create a healthy 'germier' home
Under The Radar Exposure to a broad range of microbes can enhance our immune system, especially during childhood
-
How much should doctors trust parental intuition?
In The Spotlight Study finds parents' concern can be better at spotting critical illness than vital signs