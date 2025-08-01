Forever chemicals were found in reusable menstrual products. That is nothing new for women.

Toxic chemicals are all too common in such products

Photo collage of a reusable menstrual pad on a background of microplastic waste
Women's health has long been neglected in the creation of products and in health care
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Reusable menstrual products have been found to contain harmful chemicals associated with several health problems. This is just one example of products targeted to women having unintended negative health consequences. Without more attention placed on women's health, the well-being of women — as well as everyone — could be at risk.

Perilous periods

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸