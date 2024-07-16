A study found toxic heavy metals in most tampon brands. Are they safe to use?
Over a dozen brands tested positive, including organic tampons
A recent study about tampons is alarming consumers. The research, published in the scientific journal Environment International, found evidence of 16 different metals, including arsenic and lead, in a wide range of tampons sold in the United States and Europe. The findings have sparked fear about whether or not tampons are safe to use. However, several experts say the study is no reason to panic.
What did the study uncover about tampons?
The researchers tested 30 tampons from 14 different brands purchased from online retailers and stores in the United States, United Kingdom and Greece. They conducted a blinded study, so they did not know the brands. The team tested the tampons for 16 heavy metals: arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium and zinc.
Researchers found an average of "100 nanograms per gram of lead and two nanograms per gram of arsenic in the tampons," the senior study author Kathrin Schilling, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, said to CNN. There was no "detectable level of chromium and no detectable level of mercury, which is very good." Among the brands, organic tampons had higher levels of arsenic, while nonorganic tampons had higher levels of lead.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The study was unable to determine if the heavy metals could pass from the tampon into the body, meaning it's still unknown whether there are potential health impacts. Levels of the toxic chemicals found were low, and two prior studies by the same research team did not find significantly higher levels of metals in the blood of women who used tampons as compared to those who did not. Still, it's important to note that "arsenic shouldn't be present in tampons at all, and we don't yet understand the effects of vaginal exposure since it hasn't been studied," Schilling said. "There is no safe level of lead exposure, and it has been shown to cause reproductive health issues in women."
Are tampons safe to use?
Many experts, including the study's authors, say these findings are not as extreme as they might seem. "There's small amounts of these metals found, really, everywhere," Dr. Bethany Samuelson Bannow, an associate professor of medicine specializing in hematology at Oregon Health and Science University, who was not involved in the study, said to The New York Times. She added that she's less concerned about the metals being in tampons than "I would [be] about having them in food or water."
It's understandable to be worried about these heavy metals, since vaginal tissue is more permeable than other parts of the body. If metals did leach into the body, it could be a significant problem, said Anna Pollack, an associate professor of global and community health at George Mason University, to CNN. "However, there is no reason for people to be afraid to use menstrual products at this time," she added. Tampon users should "just be aware of the issue and monitor any research that develops."
Dr. Nathaniel DeNicola, an OB-GYN who served as the environmental health expert for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told NPR that the most important question is not whether there are chemicals in tampons, but rather "when does it convert to a dangerous amount?" If you are concerned about buying safe menstrual products, you should rely on a combination of "third-party testing and some personal due diligence," he added. It hasn't yet been concluded that tampons are risky. Instead, these findings are a "reality check for the consumers and the public at large, that most products that you're using do not go through rigorous testing for safety, and most products do have chemicals in there somewhere," DeNicola said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Make a splash at these 8 refreshing water parks
The Week Recommends Cool off while having a blast
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Are down-ticket Democrats doomed?
Talking Points President Joe Biden's refusal to step back from his reelection campaign has some local Democrats wondering if their own races are in trouble — but not everyone is worried
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: July 16, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rapamycin: the popular drug for longevity among biohackers
Under the Radar Living longer may be getting easier
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The great baby bust
The Explainer The fertility rate is falling sharply in the UK and across the world, a trend with major economic and societal consequences
By The Week UK Published
-
The US is at risk for dengue fever
The explainer The buzz surrounding the mosquito-borne illness
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Why perimenopause is being called the second puberty
The Explainer Many women are uninformed about this little-discussed stage of life
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
A 'transformative' gene therapy for haemophilia B
The Explainer Costly treatment that could be 'truly life-changing' for patients with rare blood disorder gets funding boost
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Covid might be to blame for an uptick in rare cancers
The explainer The virus may be making us more susceptible to certain cancers
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Why put deodorant only under your arms when you can put it everywhere?
The explainer The anti-odor brigade grows stronger. And more all-encompassing.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Why are girls starting puberty earlier?
In Depth Getting older, younger
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published