A disproven medical theory could be guiding RFK Jr.'s health policy

The miasma theory is one of the oldest medical beliefs in history

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen at an agriculture event in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2025.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen at an agriculture event in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2025
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is noted for his series of controversial claims, and some health experts believe this might be due to an obsolete medical theory he has promoted. Known as miasma theory, this belief system goes back centuries but has long been superseded by the basic theory of germs. However, some on the fringes of the medical community still promote it, which could be driving some of RFK Jr.'s more contentious HHS decisions.

What is miasma theory?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸