Kennedy ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory panel

Health Secretary RFK Jr. is a longtime anti-vaccine activist who has criticized the panel of experts

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
'This will not restore trust in vaccines, and is not designed to do so'
What happened

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Monday dismissed all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent vaccine advisory committee, saying a "clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science."

