RFK Jr.'s phase-out of artificial food dyes could face industry pushback

Will companies comply without an outright ban?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking at a podium next to a group of MAHA moms
Kennedy's supporters see the move as a milestone for his MAHA agenda
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Staff / Getty Images)
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a timeline for his plans to eliminate petroleum-based synthetic food dyes that color many common foods in the nation's food supply. During a highly publicized press conference surrounded by officials from the Food and Drug Administration and his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) mom supporters, Kennedy asserted that he had reached an "understanding" with major food manufacturers to remove the dyes by 2026. Whether or not the companies will comply remains to be seen.

Kennedy ramps up his war on sugar

