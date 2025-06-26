Kennedy's vaccine panel signals skepticism, change

RFK Jr.'s new vaccine advisory board intends to make changes to the decades-old US immunization system

Protesters in Georgia support vaccinations outside CDC vaccine advisory board meeting
Protesters in Georgia support vaccinations outside CDC vaccine advisory board meeting
(Image credit: Ben Hendren / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newly reconfigured vaccine advisory board held its first meeting Wednesday and signaled a more skeptical approach to the decades-old U.S. immunization system.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸