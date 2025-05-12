Unraveling autism: RFK Jr.'s vow to find a root cause

Scientists have doubts about RFK Jr.'s pledge to quickly unearth a cause behind the 'autism epidemic'

A child stares out of a window
While autism rates are trending higher, "it seems very unlikely that it is an epi­demic, in the way that people define epidemics"
By
published

Is the government studying autism?

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last month launched a "massive testing and re­search effort" that he says by September will reveal the mystery of what causes autism— and what is behind a surge in diagnosed cases. Kennedy, who has for years promoted the discredited claim that vaccines cause autism, didn't mention childhood shots when announcing the study. But he proclaimed his certainty that an "environ­mental toxin" is behind rising case numbers, and said scientists will look at food additives, mold, pesticides, medicines, ultrasound scanning, and other poten­tial factors. "This is a preventable disease," Kennedy said. "We know that it's an environmental exposure."

