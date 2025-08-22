The week's best photos

A human pyramid, a church on wheels, and more

This image of a marine iguana in the Galapagos is among the finalists for this year's Ocean Photographer of the Year competition

A Galapagos marine iguana sneezes out saltwater in a photo by Arturo de Frías, a 2025 Ocean Photographer of the Year finalist

(Image credit: Arturo de Frías / Ocean Photographer of the Year)

A human pyramid

Hindu devotees form a human pyramid during a Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee / Getty Images)

Taliban security personnel

Taliban security forces rollerblade during a rally marking four years since their return to power, in Ghazni, Afghanistan

(Image credit: Mohammad Faisal Naweed / Getty Images)

A police officer

A police officer looks out from behind a riot shield during a protest in Mexico City

(Image credit: Fernando Llano / AP)

A church

The Kiruna Church is transferred to a new location to make room for an iron ore mine in Sweden

(Image credit: Jonathan Nackstrand / Getty Images)

People gather around a trophy

Members of India's National Cadet Corp celebrate after winning the best contingent trophy in Chandigarh

(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)

Followers of the Universal White Brotherhood

Members of the Universal White Brotherhood perform a Paneurhythmy ritual in Bulgaria's Rila Mountains

(Image credit: Spasiyana Sergieva / Reuters)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews

Ultra-Orthodox Jews sit in the middle of the road during a protest against military recruitment in Bnei Brak, Israel

(Image credit: Ohad Zwigenberg / AP)

Divers look on as a crane lifts an artefact from the waters of Abu Qir Bay in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria

A crane lifts an ancient artefact from the sea at Abu Qir Bay near the port city of Alexandria, Egypt

(Image credit: Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images)

A brown bear carries her cubs back to shore in Alaska's Katmai National Park after rising tide stranded them

A brown bear carries her cubs back to shore during a high tide in Alaska's Katmai National Park

(Image credit: Casey Cooper / printsforwildlife.org)

Children playing with bubbles

Children play with soap bubbles near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France

(Image credit: Dimitar Dilkoff / Getty Images)

A boat

The barquentine schooner Antigua joins hundreds of tall ships for the 10th SAIL maritime event in Amsterdam, Netherlands

(Image credit: Peter Dejong / AP)

