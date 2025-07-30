Why the FDA wants to restrict kratom-related products

The compound is currently sold across the United States

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary holds up a 7-OH product during a press conference
The Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm on a widely used narcotic and is recommending that steps be taken to restrict its availability. The substance, called 7-hydroxymitragynine or 7-OH, is a synthetic derivative of the kratom leaf, which is commonly used for pain relief. But unlike kratom itself, experts say 7-OH has an opioid-like quality, which makes it addictive and easily abused. That is why the FDA is concerned about its increasing availability nationwide.

'More potent than morphine'

