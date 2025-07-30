Why the FDA wants to restrict kratom-related products
The compound is currently sold across the United States
The Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm on a widely used narcotic and is recommending that steps be taken to restrict its availability. The substance, called 7-hydroxymitragynine or 7-OH, is a synthetic derivative of the kratom leaf, which is commonly used for pain relief. But unlike kratom itself, experts say 7-OH has an opioid-like quality, which makes it addictive and easily abused. That is why the FDA is concerned about its increasing availability nationwide.
'More potent than morphine'
The compound is naturally found in the kratom plant, but "manufacturers have isolated and amplified" it to "make a more potent product," said The New York Times. 7-OH is "not a traditional opioid derived from the poppy plant" but has similar addictive attributes, scientists say, and it "binds to opioid receptors in the brain."
Since the compound has this addictive quality, it is being "increasingly added to energy drinks, gummies and supplements sold at gas stations and convenience stores," said The Associated Press. It is also widely available in smoke shops. 7-OH's opioid-like effects make it distinct from standard kratom, and companies that sell kratom have been urging a "crackdown on the products containing 7-OH, portraying it as a dangerously concentrated, synthetic form of the original ingredient."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Kratom itself is "like 'a light beer' in terms of potency," said Chris McCurdy, a professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Florida, to Axios. But when 7-OH is extracted from kratom, it becomes "closer to Everclear, the grain spirit that can be 95% alcohol by volume" and is "more potent than morphine."
FDA wants 7-OH reclassified
The FDA announced that it is urging the Drug Enforcement Agency to "classify 7-OH as a Schedule 1 substance, placing it on a list of drugs that include heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and ecstasy," said The Hill. This would make the drug harder to obtain at locations like gas stations and convenience stores.
The recommendation "follows a thorough medical and scientific analysis by the FDA and is one of several efforts to address the agency's concerns around the growing availability and use of 7-OH opioid products," the FDA said in a press release. The agency is "specifically targeting 7-OH, a concentrated byproduct of the kratom plant; it is not focused on natural kratom leaf products."
But there has been pushback to this effort. No "evidence was presented at today's press conference. Not a single study. Not one data point specific to 7-OH," said Jeff Smith, national policy director of the Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust trade association, in a statement. The group, which noted that the FDA didn't cite any 7-OH-related deaths, can "only conclude that instead of public health being paramount, other interests may be driving policy decisions."
Companies that sell straight kratom, though, have applauded the step. The FDA's move to reclassify 7-OH is a "critical milestone in protecting public health and consumer safety from dangerous synthetic products that masquerade as natural kratom," the American Kratom Association, a trade group representing kratom manufacturers, said in a statement.
"We do not believe these products should be available over the counter," said Mac Haddow, a spokesman for the American Kratom Association, to The Washington Post about 7-OH. There have been attempts to regulate the substance before, but they were largely unsuccessful. Government officials, said The Hill, are "prepared to deal with similar pushback again."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Israeli NGOs have started referring to Gaza as a 'genocide' — will it matter?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION For the first time since fighting began in 2023, two Israeli rights groups have described their country's actions in the Gaza Strip as 'genocide' while famine threatens the blockaded Palestinian territory
-
6 classic homes built in the 1950s
Feature Featuring a firehouse-turned-home in Indiana and an award-winning house in Maryland
-
Why is the Democratic Party's favorability rating so low?
Talking Points Voters do not like Republican policies. They like Democrats even less.
-
Food may contribute more to obesity than exercise
Under the radar The devil's in the diet
-
Not just a number: how aging rates vary by country
The explainer Inequality is a key factor
-
Scientists have identified 4 distinct autism subtypes
Under the radar They could lead to more accurate diagnosis and care
-
Children's health has declined in the US
The Explainer It's likely a sign of larger systemic issues
-
Why your body ages rapidly in two 'bursts'
Under The Radar Scientists have found that ageing increases in our mid-40s and 60s
-
Cytomegalovirus can cause permanent birth defects
The Explainer The virus can show no symptoms in adults
-
Measles cases surge to 33-year high
Speed Read The infection was declared eliminated from the US in 2000 but has seen a resurgence amid vaccine hesitancy
-
Kennedy's vaccine panel signals skepticism, change
Speed Read RFK Jr.'s new vaccine advisory board intends to make changes to the decades-old US immunization system