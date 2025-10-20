Tips for seizing control of your digital well-being

Phone addiction is an increasingly common problem. But if the online world has a stronger hold on you than the offline one, there are tools and techniques that might help.

“Deliberate friction, like conscious slowdowns or additional steps before one can use certain apps, serves as a mindful pause, forcing users to rethink spontaneous digital engagement,” said UX designer Sarah Zaheer in her research paper, “Designing for Digital Well-Being Applying Behavioral Science to Reduce Tech Addiction.” Zaheer’s work references technology designers, but that friction is key to being in control of your technology use rather than the reverse.

Too much time online wears the body out. “On a biological level,” said Dr. Susan Albers to Cleveland Clinic’s Health Essentials , “you’re feeding your brain a continual stream of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone.” With time, that cortisol may “exhaust your brain and body, leading to inflammation that can cause a variety of mental and physical health issues.” Here are some practical approaches to diminishing the grip of digital addiction .

Beat technology at its own game

It might seem counter-intuitive to enlist an application to help you use your applications less. Yet applications that track and obstruct your time online can be efficacious.

Automatic scrolling is a mindless practice — hence its name. The app One Sec (available for iOS, Android and computers) aims to “break the habit,” said Android Police . You choose what distracting apps — ahem, Instagram and TikTok — you want One Sec to interact with. Then when you open said apps, a prompt appears, noting how many times you’ve attempted to open the offending app in the last 24 hours, plus a button to decide whether you truly want to engage with said app. If you decide to use the app, you can receive timed notifications so you’re not spending longer on it than you mean to. This forced “moment of reflection” can be, with regular use, the scissors that cut the tie. Bonus: One Sec can be employed for websites as well.

StayFree , another app available for iOS, Android and computers, operates like a cousin to One Sec. It offers “detailed reports, custom usage limits and app-blocking features,” said Android Police. StayFree also provides motivational reminders, to “encourage you to stick to your goals.” Best of all, perhaps, is the app’s capability of zeroing in: If, say, Reels on Instagram is your kryptonite, StayFree has you covered, allowing you to “block certain aspects” of social media apps and streaming apps.

You vs. the online world

If you think you are steadfast enough to halt or diminish your online minutes without the help of outside apps, you can start by “localizing,” said Dr. Albers, which means “limiting a behavior to a specific time or place.” That might mean leaving your phone outside the bedroom when you go to sleep. (Yes, doing so requires purchasing a separate bedroom alarm.)

During the day, your efforts might include “putting your phone away, whether it’s on the other side of the room or in another room entirely,” said Albers. Exercise of any form is also a boon. Along with deep breathing, it helps “reconnect you with your body” and gives “your mind a rest.”

Let yourself function like a mindfulness app when you do use your phone. “Pause for a second and recognize what you’re doing,” said the Cleveland Clinic website. If you are unable to stop scrolling, “try to ease up on the pace.” Our attention spans are already short, and when we scroll quickly “we continue to shorten the length of time,” said Albers. “You need a solid attention span to help you concentrate and focus.”