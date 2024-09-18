Instagram rolls out teen accounts with new limits

After facing pushback over child safety, Meta announced that all users under 18 will have their Instagram accounts modified

Teenagers on their smartphones
Meta is "under pressure from lawmakers, advocates and a groundswell of public opinion"
(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Meta announced on Tuesday that all users under 18 will have their Instagram accounts modified. The new "teen accounts" will be private by default, meaning only followers they approve can see their posts, and users 13 to 15 won't be able to change the settings without parental consent. Parents will also be able to see who their teens message, though not the content of the exchanges, and notifications will be muted from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to promote sleep.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

