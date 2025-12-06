5 criminally underrated cartoons about Pete Hegseth’s war crime

Artists take on USS Hegseth, rats leaving the sinking ship, and more

By
published

Pete Hegseth floats in the ocean on his desk as the USS Hegseth boat sinks nearby. Smoke rises from his burning desk and contains the words &amp;ldquo;US Reputation.&amp;rdquo; Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t blame me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A U.S. fighter jet flies through the air, loaded with missiles. The pilot listens to a voice that says, &amp;ldquo;This is your Secretary of War speaking. When you get to the target, kill everybody!&amp;rdquo; The pilot responds, &amp;ldquo;But sir, I still don&amp;rsquo;t think it&amp;rsquo;s legal to bomb the New York Times!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Admiral Frank M. Bradley stands on an American boat named &amp;ldquo;War Crimes.&amp;rdquo; A destroyed, smoking small boat is nearby. A rat named &amp;ldquo;Hegseth&amp;rdquo; squeaks as it runs away from the ship on a rope. It says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t look at me!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

An inset image of Pete Hegseth is at top left. He says &amp;ldquo;Kill them all!&amp;rdquo; The rest of the image shows a sinking boat that resembles the Titanic but is named Trump-Tanic. Elephant-looking survivors float on escape rafts. One says, &amp;ldquo;I just want to get out of range of Pete Hegseth..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Pete Hegseth pins a medal that reads &amp;ldquo;BLAME&amp;rdquo; on the lapel Adm. Frank &amp;ldquo;Mitch&amp;rdquo; Bradley. Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;Admiral Bradley, for flawlessly executing your mission during a little thing I call The Fog of War.&amp;rdquo; Bradley thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;You mean, the Haze of Hegseth.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

