Donald Trump naps at his desk in the Oval Office as three aids stand close by. Trump has a can of Diet Coke and McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries within arm&amp;rsquo;s reach. One aid says, &amp;ldquo;When he falls asleep like this you can issue any executive order you want. Last week I made Guam a state.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man looks at his cell phone on the left side of this cartoon. It reads, &amp;ldquo;Oxford&amp;rsquo;s word of the year is Rage Bait.&amp;rdquo; On the left side, the man is furious and yells as he taps on his phone, &amp;ldquo;You idiots! That&amp;rsquo;s TWO words!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A female and two male scientists are in a sophisticated-looking laboratory. It&amp;rsquo;s filled with beakers, machines, computers, and other scientific gadgets. One of the male scientists looks into a microscope and says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s the most dangerous pathogen we have come across.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Bubonic? Plague? Smallpox?&amp;rdquo; The third man responds, &amp;ldquo;Misinformation and conspiracy theories.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two-panel cartoon titled The Agony and the Ecstasy. At left, an immigrant is shown from the back as handcuffs clink closed on his wrists. The right side is labeled the &amp;ldquo;Private, For-Profit Prison Industry,&amp;rdquo; Two champagne glasses clink together.

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men in a boat on the left side of this cartoon are labeled &amp;ldquo;Suspected Drug Traffickers.&amp;rdquo; They look up warily at a missile labeled &amp;ldquo;KILL THEM ALL&amp;rdquo; headed directly at them. The right side of the image is labeled &amp;ldquo;Known Drug Trafficker&amp;rdquo; and features a smiling Juan Orlando Hernandez in a boat. He smiles as a basket labeled &amp;ldquo;Pardon&amp;rdquo; and filled with fruit is gently floating down to him.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a dead bird in a cage. It&#039;s on its back with its tongue out and eyes closed. The title is &amp;ldquo;Canary in a Bitcoin Mine.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pete Hegseth pins a medal that reads &amp;ldquo;BLAME&amp;rdquo; on the lapel Adm. Frank &amp;ldquo;Mitch&amp;rdquo; Bradley. Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;Admiral Bradley, for flawlessly executing your mission during a little thing I call The Fog of War.&amp;rdquo; Bradley thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;You mean, the Haze of Hegseth.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this wordless four panel cartoon, a man walks a dog. In each panel the dog becomes more and more like a robot and the background of the image is replaced by binary zeros and ones. In the final panel, the dog has become fully mechanized. It turns on the man and attacks him, viciously biting so that its jaws cover the man&amp;rsquo;s entire head and leaves him bloodied and dead.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pete Hegseth floats in the ocean on his desk as the USS Hegseth boat sinks nearby. Smoke rises from his burning desk and contains the words &amp;ldquo;US Reputation.&amp;rdquo; Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t blame me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A boy sits on Santa&amp;rsquo;s lap. His sister is nearby and so is a Christmas tree. The boy says to Santa, &amp;ldquo;Not so much imported stuff this year &amp;ndash; to help our trade balance.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

