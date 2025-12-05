Political cartoons for December 5

Friday’s political cartoons include DOJ censorship, bombing the New York Times, and more

By
published

Santa, an elf, and a reindeer look at a long Naughty List where all the names have been blacked out. Santa says, &amp;ldquo;The DOJ redacted it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A U.S. fighter jet flies through the air, loaded with missiles. The pilot listens to a voice that says, &amp;ldquo;This is your Secretary of War speaking. When you get to the target, kill everybody!&amp;rdquo; The pilot responds, &amp;ldquo;But sir, I still don&amp;rsquo;t think it&amp;rsquo;s legal to bomb the New York Times!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman sit on a couch watching television. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m worried when Trump naps in cabinet meetings.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m worried when he wakes up.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a smiling Sun that has crashed into Earth, leaving behind a wake of hot destruction, bones, and despair.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Admiral Frank M. Bradley stands on an American boat named &amp;ldquo;War Crimes.&amp;rdquo; A destroyed, smoking small boat is nearby. A rat named &amp;ldquo;Hegseth&amp;rdquo; squeaks as it runs away from the ship on a rope. It says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t look at me!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A wide-eyed Kash Patel is on the lower side of this image. A man rushes in with a box that contains a Junior Miss Authentic FBI Raid Jacket. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Hey, boss, the boys and I got you a raid jacket that&amp;rsquo;ll fit!&amp;rdquo; Kash says to himself, &amp;ldquo;Oh boy!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The President of Honduras, a drug criminal pardoned by Donald Trump, drives a speedboat filled with a chunk of cocaine labeled, &amp;ldquo;400 tons of cocaine smuggled into the United States.&amp;rdquo; A U.S. Navy drone armed with missiles flies overhead. A voice from the drone says, &amp;ldquo;Call off the strike boys&amp;hellip;He&amp;rsquo;s on our side!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump dozes at a Cabinet meeting, a long string of Zs above his head. A woman next to him says, &amp;ldquo;Awww&amp;hellip; He&amp;rsquo;s chasing rabbits, bribes, and garbage from shithole countries&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled Vortex Guide and shows an incredibly-cold looking man shivering in front of a map of the United States. The map is dominated by a swooping, U-Shaped cold wave that stretches all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. One arrow points to the cold and reads &amp;ldquo;Polar&amp;rdquo;. Another points to the man&amp;rsquo;s freezing teeth and says &amp;ldquo;Molar&amp;rdquo;. The third points to a calendar that shows the solstice and reads &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s not officially winter yet&amp;rdquo; and that arrow says &amp;ldquo;Solar.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A destroyed ship named Pentagon Credibility is nearly sunk, the final piece of it about to slip below the surface. An American fighter plane is leaving the scene and a voice from it says, &amp;ldquo;No survivors&amp;hellip;over.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸