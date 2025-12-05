Political cartoons for December 5
Friday’s political cartoons include DOJ censorship, bombing the New York Times, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Choline: the ‘under-appreciated’ nutrient
The Explainer Studies link choline levels to accelerated ageing, anxiety, memory function and more
-
Is a Putin-Modi love-in a worry for the rest of the world?
Today’s Big Question The Indian leader is walking a ‘tightrope’ between Russia and the United States
-
Quiz of The Week: 29 November – 5 December
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Political cartoons for December 4
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a nap for Donald Trump, rage bait of the year, artificial intelligence turning on its master and more
-
Political cartoons for December 3
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include bots on the rise, Donald Trump's daily schedule, Pete Hegseth, and more
-
Political cartoons for December 2
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include advent chocolates, Ali MAGA, and more
-
49 political cartoons from November 2025
Cartoons Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump and the Epstein files, the government shutdown, the gilded White House ballroom, and more.
-
Political cartoons for December 1
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Trump's energy, the debt trap, and more
-
5 treacherously funny cartoons about seditious behaviour
Cartoons Artists take on branches of government, a CAPTCHA test, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 29
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Kash Patel's travel perks, believing in Congress, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 26
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a peace deal for Ukraine, constitutional oaths, and the I.R.S. explained