Political cartoons for December 10

Wednesday's political cartoons include a Titanic war crime, a hostile takeover, and skinny Santa

This cartoon is a satire of a famous scene from &amp;ldquo;Titanic.&amp;rdquo; In this version, Jack and Rose are floating on debris in the ocean and Jack says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t let go, Rose!&amp;rdquo; Rose responds, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;ve got to let go Jack. There&amp;rsquo;s not enough room and Hegseth is coming back to finish us off!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a takeoff on the horsehead in a bed scene from &amp;ldquo;The Godfather&amp;rdquo;. A man is in his bed and wears a &amp;ldquo;Warner Brothers&amp;rdquo; shirt. He is terrified to see a bloody horse head with the words, &amp;ldquo;Paramount Hostile Takeover&amp;rdquo; at the foot of the bed.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A boy holds a candy cane and looks downcast after meeting Santa Claus. Santa Claus is nearby, he looks skinny and hands a candy cane to a little girl. The downcast boy&amp;rsquo;s dad says, &amp;ldquo;Well son, did you like meeting Santa Claus?&amp;rdquo; The boy says, &amp;ldquo;Eh, I find him kinda creepy since he got on Ozempic.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A family drives down a scenic, mountain highway. A large road sign stands near evergreen trees and reads, &amp;ldquo;Scenic View &amp;ndash; Soon to be site of AI data center.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A Jesus-like figure preaches from a rock to the MAGA faithful in this political cartoon. The MAGA faithful raise their hands in delirium. Jesus says. &amp;ldquo;Somalis? Garbage. The meek? Garbage. The poor, sick, needy? Garbage. Garbage. Garbage.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

RFK Jr. speaks to a group of parents with babies in the top panel of this cartoon. He holds a sheet of paper that reads, &quot;Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;Let me break down our vaccine guidelines to simplify our position&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel he rips up the paper.

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Santa speaks to an elf at the North Pole. The elf is overseeing more elves who work an assembly line where &amp;ldquo;Peace Prize&amp;rdquo; medals roll off into a container. The elf says to Santa, &amp;ldquo;Last minute gift idea for anyone who has to keep Trump pacified.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A smug-looking Donald Trump with his nose in the air is dressed like Santa Claus in this political cartoon. A little Vladimir Putin sits in his lap holding a piece of paper. The paper is Putin&amp;rsquo;s Wish List and includes a Ukraine peace deal with many terms and conditions. Putin says, &amp;ldquo;How soon can you deliver before Christmas?&amp;rdquo; An elf is nearby, dressed in American colors. He looks at a sheet of paper that has the words &amp;ldquo;All New! US National Security Strategy&amp;rdquo; at the top and the words &amp;ldquo;NATO&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Europe Union&amp;rdquo; crossed out below that. The elf says, &amp;ldquo;What the?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is dressed as the Phantom of the Opera in this cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s holding a Cabinet meeting and wears a half mask, bow tie, and dark jacket. A rose is in front of him. A Cabinet secretary says, &amp;ldquo;And of course, nobody deserves a Tony more than you, Mr. President.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A young boy sits on Santa&amp;rsquo;s lap. Both Santa and the boy. Santa holds a tablet that reads &amp;ldquo;Add a tip?&amp;rdquo; and has buttons to tap for 15%, 20%, 25%, 30% and other.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

