Political cartoons for December 2

Tuesday’s political cartoons include advent chocolates, Ali MAGA, and more

By
published

A man and a woman sit on their couch, their mouths covered in chocolate. The man holds a calendar and says, &amp;ldquo;We are all 24 advent chocolates in one day because of holiday stress!&amp;rdquo; The woman points to a stack of more calendars and says, &amp;ldquo;Relax, I have 23 more.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A caricature of Donald Trump is dressed as a genie, with flowing pants and his arms folded. Behind him are dozens of other caricatures, including Kristi Noem as Ice Barbie, a grumpy Clarence Thomas, Elon Musk, Karoline Leavitt, and RFK Jr. with a brain worm. The cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Ali Maga and his 40 thieves.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A shark is underwater listening to a cell phone. There are fish and an octopus floating around it. The lower half of a dog is seen swimming. A voice on the phone says to the shark, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t need proof that he&amp;rsquo;s a narcoterrorist, Jaws&amp;hellip;Just obey my LEGAL orders and eat Pipit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts an enormous bull named The Economy bucking a clown-like Donald Trump off its back. Trump says, &quot;Prosecute the cow!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows a missile headed to hit a boat before it swerves away. The boat has a sign on top that reads, &amp;ldquo;Yes, we&amp;rsquo;re trafficking drugs, but we plan to buy a lot of Trump crypto with our money.&amp;rdquo; A relaxed-looking man on the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Genius&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An angry-looking and muscular Pete Hegseth pulls back his shirt to reveal a tattoo. It has a skull with a lightning bolt through it and reads, &amp;ldquo;Kill &amp;lsquo;em all. Let God Sort &amp;lsquo;Em Out.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An oversized skull is on the left side of this cartoon. It&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;ldquo;Hundreds of thousands of deaths due to USAID cuts.&amp;rdquo; A much smaller Donald Trump is at left next to an easel that reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump Gilded Ballroom.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Large looks by far the best&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Big Beautiful Health Insurance Bills.&amp;rdquo; A small Christmas tree stands outside the U.S. Capitol building. It looks somewhat like a rocket and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Rising Monthly Premiums&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;ACA&amp;rdquo; and has a price tag hanging from it. An arrow atop the tree points straight up.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This image is drawn in stark black and white. A group of men and women in professional attire are bound by rope and blindfolded as they stand against the wall under the words &amp;ldquo;Illegal Orders Video.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump holds an automatic rifle and says, &amp;ldquo;One sec&amp;hellip;I have to faithfully execute the laws&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; An easel next to Trump holds the U.S. Constitution with a target on it.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a tiny Mike Johnson in a Moses-like robe. He&amp;rsquo;s holding a pair of stone tablets that look like the Ten Commandments but instead say &amp;ldquo;covfefe&amp;rdquo;. He&amp;rsquo;s standing next to a female and male pair of legs. Johnson says, &amp;ldquo;Welcome back from recess, fellow giants of Congress! Come and follow me! Hello?? I said&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

