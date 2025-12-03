Political cartoons for December 3

Wednesday’s political cartoons include bots on the rise, Donald Trump's daily schedule, Pete Hegseth, and more

By
published

Two human-like robots are working together on a computer in an AI Lab. They both smile and one says, &amp;ldquo;I love clicking on the box that says I am not a robot.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a piece of paper with &amp;ldquo;The White House: President Trump&amp;rsquo;s Daily Schedule&amp;rdquo; and a White House logo at the top. His schedule is: &amp;ldquo;7 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast. 8 to 8:30 a.m. Daily Briefing (nap). 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Truth Social Rant (unhinged). 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cabinet meeting (nap). 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meeting with economic advisors (nap). 11:30 to 12 p.m. Lunch. 12 to 1 p.m. Fox News chat. 1 to 1:30 p.m. Nap (nap). 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Press conference (unhinged).&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A smiling man reaches up to grab a &amp;ldquo;Proposed $2000 check&amp;rdquo; that has come through a long, twisting and turning pipe that spells out the word &amp;ldquo;tariffs.&amp;rdquo; The man doesn&amp;rsquo;t see the beginning of the pipe, which is sucking the money out of his back pocket.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A shirtless Pete Hegseth is a contestant on the TV show &amp;ldquo;Survivor&amp;rdquo; He stands next to a smoking, burning corpse. Survivor host Jeff Probst stands next to a flag with the show&amp;rsquo;s logo and says, &amp;ldquo;Pete, you killed all the survivors.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A frustrated woman and a man watch television from their couch. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;If I see one more commercial for these sports betting apps..I&amp;rsquo;m going to shoot the TV!&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;What&amp;rsquo;s the point spread on you doing that?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Hard Pass&amp;rdquo; and takes place outside at a national park. A man with a large backpack carrying $190 billion in foreign tourism looks angry and leaves without going into the part. The park ranger sits in a booth and looks confused. The sign above the ranger says, &amp;ldquo;Trump Nat&amp;rsquo;l Parks Pass. Fees for General Public $$. Fees for Foreigners $$$$$$.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A disheveled Pete Hegseth with his tie undone and his shirt untucked wears a &amp;ldquo;Sec of War&amp;rdquo; helmet. He points at a screen showing two fishermen in a boat with a target overlayed. He screams into the phone, &amp;ldquo;KILL THEM ALL!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump speaks at a podium as he looks at a large, stained-glass window depicting Jesus Christ. Trump rants, &amp;quot;Jesus the Christ... never forget the &#039;the&#039;... some call me The donald&#039;...Terrific guy, they say... never met him... &#039;Prince of Peace&#039;... I&#039;ve ended seven wars, by the way... seven wars... But I don&#039;t expect any peace prizes. He was all man, like Arnold Palmer... people liked him... not like that Khashoggi.. You know I&#039;ve sold a lot of bibles... Lots! and steaks, too... When you&#039;re a celebrity, you can just... just grab &#039;em... it&#039;s a miracle!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump plays golf in this cartoon. An aid with a cell phone rushes in and says, &amp;ldquo;Sir..Mohammed Bin Salman emerged from the Farragut West Metro Station and shot two reporters&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

An old man in a &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; robe sits surrounded by nine opened gifts that are all empty boxes. He says, &amp;ldquo;Health care reform gift wrapped by the GOP.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

