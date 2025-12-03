Political cartoons for December 3
Wednesday’s political cartoons include bots on the rise, Donald Trump's daily schedule, Pete Hegseth, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Upper House Hong Kong: a serene sanctuary in the bustle of the city
The Week Recommends Panoramic harbour views and super-stylish interiors elevate this luxury hotel to another level
-
Magazine solutions - December 5, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 5, 2025
-
Marty Supreme: Timothée Chalamet is ‘captivating’ as a ping pong prodigy
The Week Recommends Josh Safdie’s ‘electrifying’ tale about a table tennis hustler is hotly tipped for Oscars glory
-
Political cartoons for December 2
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include advent chocolates, Ali MAGA, and more
-
49 political cartoons from November 2025
Cartoons Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump and the Epstein files, the government shutdown, the gilded White House ballroom, and more.
-
Political cartoons for December 1
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Trump's energy, the debt trap, and more
-
5 treacherously funny cartoons about seditious behaviour
Cartoons Artists take on branches of government, a CAPTCHA test, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 26
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a peace deal for Ukraine, constitutional oaths, and the I.R.S. explained
-
Political cartoons for November 25
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include the cost of housing, the DOJ's house of cards, and spotting seditious behavior
-
Political cartoons for November 24
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include vaccine falsehoods, agreement on Epstein, and comedy with James Comey
-
Political cartoons for November 23
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include a Thanksgiving horn of plenty, the naughty list, and more