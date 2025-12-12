Political cartoons for December 12
Friday's political cartoons include presidential piracy, emissions capping, and the Argentina bailout
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
The Week Unwrapped: what’s scuppering Bulgaria’s Euro dream?
Podcast Plus has Syria changed, a year on from its revolution? And why are humans (mostly) monogamous?
-
Will there be peace before Christmas in Ukraine?
Today's Big Question Discussions over the weekend could see a unified set of proposals from EU, UK and US to present to Moscow
-
Quiz of The Week: 6 – 12 December
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Political cartoons for December 11
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include sinking approval ratings, a nativity scene, and Mike Johnson's Christmas cards
-
Political cartoons for December 10
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a titanic war crime, a hostile takeover, and skinny Santa Claus
-
Political cartoons for December 9
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include black market vaccines, FIFA prizes, and drone deliveries
-
Political cartoons for December 8
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include ICE in the Big Easy, Warner on the wane, and a Putin peace deal
-
Political cartoons for December 7
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include the Trump-tanic, AI Santa, and the search for a moderate Republican
-
5 sleeper hit cartoons about Sleepy Don
Cartoon Artists take on cabinet meetings, a sleepy agenda, and more
-
Political cartoons for December 6
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include a pardon for Hernandez, word of the year, and more
-
5 criminally underrated cartoons about Pete Hegseth’s war crime
Cartoon Artists take on USS Hegseth, rats leaving the sinking ship, and more