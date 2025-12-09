Political cartoons for December 9

Tuesday's political cartoons include black market vaccines, FIFA prizes, and drone deliveries

By
published

A woman in a lab coat stands on a busy street corner in a large city. She opens her coat to reveal syringes inside it and says, &amp;ldquo;Measles, mumps, rubella! I got what you need. Vaccines for days, no CDC guidelines. First flu shot is free.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A clerk sits behind a counter at a gas station. He looks bored and wears a Santa hat. There&amp;rsquo;s a large display of &amp;ldquo;Cheap, meaningless Christmas gifts.&amp;rdquo; The gifts available are lottery scratch-offs, tiny box of generic chocolates, car air fresheners, and a FIFA peace prize.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon is titled The Polarized Express: ACA health insurance premium subsidies editions. It&amp;rsquo;s illustrated to resemble a frame from the Polar Express movie. A large train moves through a snowstorm in Washington DC. It has two steam engines. One of the cars is named Congress and has Democrats and Republicans separated and being pulled in two different directions.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two frightened men in the ocean floating on scraps of a destroyed boat. They look up to the sky. A box labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; floats nearby.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man in a &amp;ldquo;CDC&amp;rdquo; lab coat says &amp;ldquo;We changed some of the wording&amp;rdquo; as he points to a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Vaccine Schedule: First Do Harm.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This four-panel cartoon is titled The Evolution of Cinema. The first frame shows a theater filled with people who watch a film that looks like it&amp;rsquo;s from the 1940s. The next frame shows a couple at home on the couch watching a movie from a videocassette that&amp;rsquo;s playing on a TV. In the third frame, a man sits at a table eating breakfast while he watches something on his phone. In the final frame, a man watches a tiny screen on his watch.

(Image credit: Gatis Sluka / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Clay Jones cartoon is drawn in a wildly comic style. Donald Trump is Santa Claus and a child sits on his lap. Stephen Miller is nearby and resembles a tiny, fanged elf, with a large head and green cap. Trump says to the girl on his lap, &amp;ldquo;You can have a Barbie Dream house&amp;hellip;but it will be gold and renamed the Donald J. Trump dream house&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The child&amp;rsquo;s mom is nearby and yells, &amp;ldquo;Susie!!! Get off Jeffrey Epstein&amp;rsquo;s friend&amp;rsquo;s lap!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is set outside at the North Pole. Santa Claus sits in a hot tub with a mug of beer. There&amp;rsquo;s also an elf in the water and Rudolph, who looks perturbed. Drones carrying packages fly in the background. There&amp;rsquo;s a sign on the hot tub that says &amp;ldquo;No Speedos.&amp;rdquo; Santa says, &amp;ldquo;Since they came up with gift-delivering drones, It&amp;rsquo;s made my life a lot easier!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

RFK Jr. is dressed like a carnival barker in a bow-tie, striped suit, and hat. There is a pregnant woman nearby. Both stand next to an oversized slot machine labeled Anti-Vaxx Quackery. There&amp;rsquo;s a slot on the machine that reads, &amp;ldquo;Insert Baby Here.&amp;rdquo; The wheels on the slot machine are labeled &amp;ldquo;HEP B&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Polio&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Measles&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;?&amp;rdquo;. RFK Jr. yells &amp;ldquo;NEXT!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This four-panel cartoon features an elephant speaking in each frame. In the first, he comforts a man looking for a date on machodating.com and says &amp;ldquo;A generation of lonely young men..&amp;rdquo; In the next frame the elephant says &amp;ldquo;Can find purpose and belonging&amp;rdquo; as he hugs a masked ICE agent. In the third frame the elephant says, &amp;ldquo;In tearing families apart and brutalizing minorities&amp;rdquo; as ICE agents terrorize a woman and baby. In the final frame the elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Cuz chicks dig that!&amp;rdquo; as he gives a heart-shaped Be Mine box of chocolates and a bouquet of red roses to the ICE agent.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸