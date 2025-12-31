The Week’s big New Year’s Day quiz 2026
How much do you remember about 2025’s headlines? Put yourself to the test with our bumper quiz of the year
From global conflicts to pop culture sensations to sporting triumphs, to say 2025 was an eventful year would be an understatement. But how closely were you following the fast-moving headlines?
With questions covering the whole of 2025 on topics ranging from politics to entertainment and more, it makes a perfect quickfire family quiz to see which of your loved ones has been paying most attention to the news over the last year.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Is tanking ruining sports?
Today's Big Question The NBA and the NFL want teams to compete to win. What happens if they decide not to?
-
‘Netflix needs to not just swallow HBO but also emulate it’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump considers giving Ukraine a security guarantee
Talking Points Zelenskyy says it is a requirement for peace. Will Putin go along?
-
Quiz of The Week: 13 – 19 December
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 6 – 12 December
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 29 November – 5 December
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 22 – 28 November
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 15 – 21 November
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 8 – 14 November
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 1 – 7 November
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Quiz of The Week: 25 – 31 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?