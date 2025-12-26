31 questions to see how well you remember 2025
Test how well you followed the news with our year-end quiz
The following quiz is adapted from the Dec. 26/Jan. 2 print issue of The Week Magazine. We've set the timer to nine minutes for you to complete the 31 multiple-choice questions. The topics include American politics, strange-but-true events, international news, arts and leisure, and notable quotes.
Try our festive year-in-review and general knowledge quiz here
