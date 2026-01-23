Quiz of The Week: 17 – 23 January
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
The Week Unwrapped: What can we learn from a tool-wielding cow?
Podcast Plus, have we reached ‘peak billionaire’? When should troops disobey their superiors?
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A bucking bull, a graveyard carnival, and more
-
The 8 best horror series of all time
the week recommends Lost voyages, haunted houses and the best scares in television history
-
Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
-
The Week contest: Farewell, Roomba
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - January 16, 2026
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - January 16, 2026
-
The Week contest: Post-surgery Spanish
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 16, 2026
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 January
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - December 26-January 2
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 26-January 2