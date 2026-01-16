Magazine crossword: 1499
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 17 January 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1497
ACROSS: 1 Herb 3 Adolescent 9 Gum tree 11 Tripoli 12 Prognosticate 14 Infringe 16 Drill 18 Sprog 19 El Dorado 21 Up to the minute 24 Hearten 25 Unhitch 26 Freeholder 27 Jeer
DOWN: 1 High priest 2 Romeo 4 Dressage 5 Latvia 6 Spit and polish 7 Esoterica 8 Toil 10 Running stitch 13 Altogether 15 Fortunate 17 Flue-cure 20 Atonal 22 Untie 23 Chef
Clue of the week: Where knockout is likely, put ice out (3,3)
Solution: CUP TIE (anagram)
