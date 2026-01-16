Magazine crossword: 1499

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 17 January 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

(Image credit: @PaulMcKenna4)

Solution to Crossword 1497

ACROSS: 1 Herb 3 Adolescent 9 Gum tree 11 Tripoli 12 Prognosticate 14 Infringe 16 Drill 18 Sprog 19 El Dorado 21 Up to the minute 24 Hearten 25 Unhitch 26 Freeholder 27 Jeer

DOWN: 1 High priest 2 Romeo 4 Dressage 5 Latvia 6 Spit and polish 7 Esoterica 8 Toil 10 Running stitch 13 Altogether 15 Fortunate 17 Flue-cure 20 Atonal 22 Untie 23 Chef

Clue of the week: Where knockout is likely, put ice out (3,3)

Solution: CUP TIE (anagram)

