Magazine crossword: 1497
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 27 December 2025. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solutions to Crossword 1495
ACROSS: 8 Chinese chequers 9 St Helier 10 Tmesis 11 William Tell 16 Cabinet puddings 18 Grand Canyon 21 Divert 23 Sheepdog 25 Weston-super-Mare
DOWN: 1 What’s what 2 Knee 3 Assisi 4 Scar 5 Meathead 6 Duce 7 Broil 12 Lying 13 Moped 14 Laity 15 Agincourt 17 Exacting 19 Abeles 20 Cited 22 Eats 23 Smug 24 Pump
Clue of the week: Son for each male? They get daughters too (5)
Solution: SPERM (s + per + m)
