Magazine crossword: 1497

ACROSS: 8 Chinese chequers 9 St Helier 10 Tmesis 11 William Tell 16 Cabinet puddings 18 Grand Canyon 21 Divert 23 Sheepdog 25 Weston-super-Mare

DOWN: 1 What’s what 2 Knee 3 Assisi 4 Scar 5 Meathead 6 Duce 7 Broil 12 Lying 13 Moped 14 Laity 15 Agincourt 17 Exacting 19 Abeles 20 Cited 22 Eats 23 Smug 24 Pump

Clue of the week: Son for each male? They get daughters too (5)
Solution: SPERM (s + per + m)

