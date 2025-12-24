Magazine crossword: 1495

The weekly crossword from The Week

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 13 December 2025. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.

Crossword

(Image credit: @PaulMcKenna4 / Future)

ACROSS: 8 Harrogate 9 Erne 10 Patina 11 Maldives 12 Comedian 13 Errand 14 Apostle 17 Atheist 20 Carpet 22 Alehouse 25 Startled 26 Theist 27 Hide 28 Nectarine

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

DOWN: 1 Cheapo 2 Trainees 3 Somali 4 Farming 5 Hell-bent 6 Senior 7 Infernos 15 Plantain 16 Let alone 18 Esoteric 19 Haddock 21 Porter 23 Entrap 24 Sussex

Clue of the week: Chemist quick to bandage injury (8)
Solution: PHARMACY (harm Inside pacy)

Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸