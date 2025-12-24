Magazine crossword: 1495
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 13 December 2025. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1493
ACROSS: 8 Harrogate 9 Erne 10 Patina 11 Maldives 12 Comedian 13 Errand 14 Apostle 17 Atheist 20 Carpet 22 Alehouse 25 Startled 26 Theist 27 Hide 28 Nectarine
DOWN: 1 Cheapo 2 Trainees 3 Somali 4 Farming 5 Hell-bent 6 Senior 7 Infernos 15 Plantain 16 Let alone 18 Esoteric 19 Haddock 21 Porter 23 Entrap 24 Sussex
Clue of the week: Chemist quick to bandage injury (8)
Solution: PHARMACY (harm Inside pacy)
